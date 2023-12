IMAGE: Chetan Sakaria and his fiancee Meghna Jambucha at their engagement ceremony. Photograph: Chetan Sakariya/Instagram

Chetan Sakariya is set for a new innings in life.

The left-arm paceman, who has played two T20Is and one ODI for India, announced his engagement to Saurashtra women's cricketer Meghna Jambucha.

'Taking the next step together and we've decided on forever. #engaged', Sakaria wrote on his Instagram page.

Sakariya was released by Delhi Capitals last week ahead of the IPL in Dubai on December 19. Sakariya, who earlier represented Rajasthan Royals, has 19 wickets in 20 IPL matches.