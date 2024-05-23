'Tough to beat KKR, they're the team that deserves to win IPL 2024'

IMAGE: KKR marched into the final and are favourites to win the trophy in the ongoing IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia seamer Brett Lee and Sri Lanka opener Tilakratne Dilshan have backed the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to clinch the IPL 2024 title.

The Riders have soared high in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league with a clinical set of performances.

They finished at the top of the group stage for the first time in the history of the tournament. They accumulated 20 points in 14 matches to finish at the top of the table.

They stormed into the final with a comprehensive win over free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

The former Aussie pacer asserted that the Kolkata franchise deserves to finish at the number one position.

"I picked RCB right from the top and I was disappointed when they got knocked out last night. But if you look on paper and in its current form, it will be tough to beat KKR. I think they're probably the team that deserves to finish at the number one position. They're straight through the finals on Sunday, so they'll be pretty hard to beat," Lee told ANI.

The 47-year-old stated that the Knight Riders have played very good cricket and they are going to win the 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

"I think, according to me, consistently performing KKR doing well throughout the tournament. RR played very good, they played very good cricket. But when you are going halfway through, a little bit they are up and down. But KKR doing consistently, they are performing in all three departments, bowling, batting and failing. Hopefully, my view, I think, is KKR going to win this IPL," Dilshan said.

Sunil Narine has been a key player for the Knights in the opening slot as well as with the ball. He is the top-scorer for the franchise this season with 482 runs in his kitty at an average of 37.08 and a mouth-watering strike rate of 179.85 in 13 matches.

He also struck his maiden T20 hundred this season, following his 109-run blitzkrieg against the Rajasthan Royals.

With the ball, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Riders with 16 wickets in 13 matches, conceding runs at a mere economy of 6.90.

Along with the former West Indies star, Varun Chakaravarthy has joined hands with the experienced player to form a formidable spin duo.

The mystery spinner is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise and the third-highest in the ongoing season.

He has 20 scalps to his name in 14 matches at a bowling average of 19.65 and has conceded runs at an economy of 8.18.

He is just four wickets shy of the Purple Cap, with Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel leading the race with a tally of 24.

With the two-time champions already in the final, their opponents are yet to be decided.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Chennai on Friday. The winner will go on to play the final against KKR on Sunday.