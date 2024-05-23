The end nears? Dhawan prepares for life after cricket

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan, India's celebrated opening batsman, has acknowledged he's in a transitional phase, nearing a new chapter in his life.

Dhawan's career boasts a century on Test debut and an ODI hundred in his 100th match – a testament to his illustrious journey. However, like all athletes, his time on the field has a natural limit.

The 38-year-old hasn't donned the national team jersey since December 2022. While still a regular in the IPL, speculation swirled about his future after the Punjab Kings' exit this season.

Addressing his journey, Dhawan openly discussed his cricketing career's "transition." He approaches things calmly, showcasing his composure. In an interview, the left-hander acknowledged the age limitations of professional sports and the possibility of retirement.

"I'm also going through a transition, a phase where my cricket will come to a rest ('Jahan Meri Cricket Vishram Pe Aayegi'), and a new chapter in my life will begin," Dhawan said.

"There's a certain age you can play till. It could be one more year, two more years, or something else for me..."

Dhawan has solidified himself as a decorated batsman in the IPL. The first player to score back-to-back centuries in the league, he debuted in the inaugural season and climbed to become the second-highest run-scorer with a staggering 6,769 runs.

Even last season, he amassed 373 runs with a 41.44 average, demonstrating his hunger to perform. However, this season, a shoulder injury limited him to just five games.

The injury occurred on April 9th while fielding during a Punjab Kings (PBKS) match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Reflecting on his injury, Dhawan added, "Unfortunately, I got injured this IPL season and couldn't play for Punjab except for 4-5 matches. Recovery takes time. I'm still healing, not fully recovered yet."

While sidelined by the injury, Dhawan offered fans a special treat. His chat show, 'Dhawan Karenge', launched on JioCinema on May 20th. Filmed before the 2024 IPL season, it marked his foray into hosting.

Discussing his new venture, Dhawan admitted initial nervousness.

"To be honest, I was quite nervous initially. It was something new. My heart was racing, especially when shooting with Akshay Paaji (Akshay Kumar). I smiled in front of him, but I was definitely nervous. It's natural to feel nervous starting something new, but once you get the hang of it, it's just like smashing boundaries on the cricket field," Dhawan chuckled.