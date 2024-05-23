'Sona Hai, Khana Hai, Ball Dalna Hai'

Following his side's four wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 eliminator at the Narendra Modi stadium on Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals bowler Avesh Khan revealed his plans in the death overs.

Avesh picked up three wickets and gave 44 runs in his four over spell. He dismissed Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik.

In the first two overs of his spell he conceded 30 runs but came back strongly at the back end -- he gave just 14 runs and took three crucial wickets.

'I always give my 100 per cent, stay relaxed and bowl the delivery that I would have thought about at the top of my mark. In the death overs, I always try to bowl a wide yorker/yorker or a slow bouncer. I have got good results from these deliveries and I don't change much,' Avesh said at the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old pacer, who did not take part in the Ranji Trophy last season, said the decision proved crucial for his IPL campaign this season.

'Maine apna cricket bohot simple kar diya hai -- sona hai, khana hai aur daalna hai (I've simplifed my game. I must rest well, eat well, bowl),' Avesh said.

'Cricket is like a circle, the smaller you keep it, the better it will be. You expand this circle more and you will find gaps,' Avesh added.

'This has changed my life too and also impacted my cricket,' he said.

With 16 wickets from 15 matches, mostly played on flat decks, an economy rate of 9.81 and his control at the death has made him look a different bowler this time around.

'Last year when I played for LSG, I had come into the IPL from playing 10 Ranji Trophy games in which I bowled about 320 overs. The body was not responding properly. I was putting in effort but it was not working,' he recalled.

'As a bowler, you realise this. The IPL demands a lot of effort even though it is a four over or a 20 over contest. Mental and physical fatigue will be strikingly visible,' he added.

'I couldn't understand this last year but when I analysed my IPL, I did a technical change in my action with my coach Anand Rajan and then played the Deodhar Trophy, Duleep Trophy and made a comeback to the Indian team,' Avesh said.

'It helped me understand how much effort to put in practice, when to take rest, when to recover the body. I understood my body better.'