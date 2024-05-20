IPL 2024 Moments To Remember...

The IPL is synonymous with power-hitting and high-profile auctions, but its history is also stained by controversy.

From match-fixing scandals to fiery player clashes, drama seems to be an unwelcome but constant companion to the league.

This year's edition is no different. While on-field battles have been thrilling, off-field events have kept things interesting, to say the least.

Umpiring decisions sparked debate, passionate owners overstepped boundaries, and even a legendary player's future became a subject of speculation.

So, did these controversies add spice to the competition, or did they leave a bitter taste?

The hot button moments of IPL 2024...

Captain Booed

Hardik's return to Mumbai Indians as captain didn't go as planned.

Fans at the season opener in Ahmedabad booed him at the toss, a sign of discontent that continued in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

This negativity coincided with MI's poor start, losing their first three matches.

Pandya's individual performance remained a concern. His batting (216 runs) and bowling (11 wickets) fell short of expectations. A low point came when M S Dhoni of Chennai smashed him for three consecutive sixes in a crucial final over.

Even Virat Kohli intervened, urging the Wankhede crowd to cheer for Pandya instead of booing him.

Mumbai Indians Coach Mark Boucher acknowledged the negative impact of the booing on Pandya's performance.

'It wasn't great hearing the boos,' Boucher stated, expressing sympathy for the captain. He recognised the fan reaction as a factor affecting both Pandya and the team's overall performance.

This tumultuous season ended with Mumbai finishing last for the second time in three years, leaving the MI management with questions to address regarding Pandya's captaincy and the overall fan sentiment.

Behave!

Mumbai Indians fans at the Wankhede stadium booed their new captain, Hardik Pandya, as he walked out for the toss against the Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2024 match.

Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar introduced Pandya and called for a 'big round of applause'. However, the atmosphere turned hostile as the crowd erupted again in boos instead. Manjrekar then urged the crowd to 'behave'.

This incident marked a unique moment in IPL history, with home fans booing their captain for the first time.

Public Spat?

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, faced a torrent of criticism online after a video captured him apparently reprimanding LSG Captain K L Rahul following the loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The viral video showed an animated Goenka conversing with a subdued Rahul on the field after the match. This public exchange sparked outrage among fans, many of whom believe such discussions should be held in private to maintain team morale and respect for the captain's authority.

Kohli's Fury

Virat Kohli's dismissal against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21, 2024, became a major talking point. Dismissed for 18 runs, Kohli believed the delivery from Harshit Rana was a no ball due to its height.

The controversy stemmed from Kohli's position at the crease. Though the ball reached his waist at the point of contact, Kohli was standing well outside his crease.

The new IPL Hawk-Eye technology for no-balls considers the ball's trajectory if played from the popping crease. Using this technology, the third umpire ruled the delivery legal as it would have dipped below Kohli's waist if played from the correct position.

Despite the explanation, Kohli contested the decision, with footage capturing his heated exchange with the umpires. His frustration continued as he left the field.

RCB Captain Faf du Plessis acknowledged the debatable nature of the call, highlighting the rule's complexity. 'It was a tough call. While Virat and I felt the ball was high, the rules are clear,' Faf noted. 'These decisions will always leave one side unhappy.'

Controversial Catch

Sanju Samson found himself at the centre of a contentious umpiring decision during the Rajasthan Royals game against the Delhi Capitals.

Samson's innings was cut short when Delhi's Shai Hope took a catch at the boundary. Replays showed Hope's foot may have brushed the boundary rope, potentially saving Samson.

Despite the close call, the third umpire ruled Samson out. Unhappy with the decision, Samson initially walked off the field before returning to discuss it with the on-field umpires. The dismissal proved costly as Rajasthan Royals fell short of their target. Later, Samson was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for dissent.

Owner's Outburst

Cameras captured Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal celebrating Sanju Samson's dismissal with a passionate 'Out hai!' as Samson argued with the umpires.

This animated display divided fans online, with some appreciating his enthusiasm and others criticising it as poor sportsmanship.

The story took a turn after the match. Jindal, all smiles during a chat with Samson and RR Owner Manoj Badale, revealed on social media that he was actually 'extremely worried' about Samson's form. He explained that his outburst stemmed from the threat Samson posed to Delhi's victory, not a lack of respect.

A War Of Words

A media spat erupted between Virat Kohli and commentator Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli took a swipe at critics over his strike rate, sparking a debate about handling external pressure.

After scoring 70 off 44 balls, Kohli took a veiled swipe at his critics, claiming he ignores 'outside noise'. Gavaskar countered, pointing out that commentators only questioned Kohli's strike rate when it dipped below expectations.

'Commentators have no agenda,' Gavaskar clarified. 'We analyse what we see on the field, offering insights based on experience.'

Dugout Dilemma

In a bizarre turn of events during the Mumbai Indians' match against Punjab Kings, Tim David and Batting Coach Kieron Pollard were penalised for sending signals to batter Suryakumar Yadav from the dugout.

This violation of IPL's no-communication rule came after Yadav was declared out.

Adding to the confusion, the match saw several contentious calls. One included a wide call in MI's favour, despite the ball seemingly being playable by David.

The biggest controversy erupted in the 15th over when Yadav, after a wide-ish delivery from Arshdeep Singh, received signals from the dugout to review the dismissal. This blatant disregard for the rules resulted in a penalty, though the review itself overturned the decision to a wide.

Heads or Tails?

IPL 2024 has been marred by a strange controversy surrounding the coin toss.

It began when Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Faf du Plessis hinted at foul play during RCB's game against the Mumbai Indians. This allegation stemmed from a blurry social media video showing MI Skipper Hardik Pandya flipping the coin high and Match Referee Javagal Srinath's subsequent handling of it. Rumours swirled online, accusing Srinath of manipulating the coin to favour Mumbai.

Despite lacking concrete evidence, the controversy intensified. Broadcasters responded by zooming in on the coin during subsequent tosses, including those involving RCB.

Blocking Blunder

A rare twist unfolded in the CSK-RR match. Ravindra Jadeja, attempting a second run with his partner, was given out for obstructing the field. Miscommunication led to Jadeja being stranded in the middle of the pitch.

The Royals capitalised, throwing to the wicket-keeper. While aiming for the bowler's end, the ball hit Jadeja's body.

The Royals' appeal for obstructing the field reached the third umpire, who reviewed the incident from various angles. After careful deliberation, the third umpire deemed Jadeja out, believing he was aware of the throw's trajectory.

Clearly frustrated, Jadeja (contributing a mere 5 runs off 6 balls) expressed his discontent as he departed the field. He exchanged words with the on-field umpire, highlighting the debatable nature of the dismissal.

Mental Health Break

RCB All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell prioritised his mental and physical health by taking a break from IPL 2024. The decision came after a string of low scores.

Maxwell struggled to find form in the first six matches, managing only 32 runs. He proactively approached Captain Faf du Plessis and the coaching staff, requesting to be dropped from the playing XI for the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It wasn't Maxwell's first time prioritising his well-being; he took a similar break in 2019 to manage his mental health.

'For me, it was a straightforward decision,' MaxI shared. He acknowledged feeling the pressure to perform and recognised the potential for a downward spiral if he continued to struggle.

Despite a strong lead-up to the IPL season, Maxwell expressed frustration with his recent performances. He emphasised the importance of a positive contribution and, with RCB's then position in the table, felt it was the right time to step aside and allow another player an opportunity.

He returned to action on May 4 against the Gujarat Titans and delivered a commendable bowling performance, picking up 1 for 28 from three overs.

A Legend's Future

M S Dhoni's future with the Chennai Super Kings remains shrouded in mystery after their IPL 2024 campaign ended in a heartbreaking loss to RCB.

While Dhoni hasn't made any official announcement, speculation is swirling that the CSK legend may have played his last IPL game. His emotional reaction after getting dismissed in the final over, chasing an improbable target, fuelled these rumours.

A section of fans believe Dhoni's valiant 25 off 13 balls was a fitting and emotional end to his IPL career. They point to the similarities with his international retirement, which also came after a heartbreaking World Cup loss in 2019.

Many others urge Dhoni to continue for at least one more season. They argue that a player of his calibre deserves a proper farewell, not one marked by disappointment.

Former CSK cricketer Robin Uthappa believes Dhoni will return for the 2025 season, stating, 'He will come back roaring for sure.'

Blasting Broadcasters

Rohit Sharma is furious with Star Sports, accusing the broadcaster of prioritising ratings over player privacy.

Sharma took to X to express his outrage after private conversations were aired during games.

'It's become extremely intrusive,' Sharma wrote. 'Cameras record our every move, even private conversations with friends and colleagues during practice or matches.'

He slammed Star Sports for airing these conversations despite his explicit request not to. 'This constant need for exclusive content and chasing views and engagement will ultimately break the trust between fans, cricketers, and the sport itself.'

Two separate incidents seem to have triggered Sharma's outburst.

A clip emerged (later deleted) of him chatting with old friend and mentor Abhishek Nayar during the KKR-MI game.

Another clip showed Sharma at the Wankhede stadium, clearly requesting a cameraperson to stop recording audio. Despite his plea, a portion of the conversation, with muted audio in between, was still aired.

Will this spark a broader discussion about player privacy in cricket?