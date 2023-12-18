News
England spinner Rehan withdraws from IPL 2024 auction

Last updated on: December 18, 2023 18:56 IST
IMAGE: Rehan Ahmed, who is the youngest man to play Test cricket for England, will be unavailable for the next edition of IPL. Photograph: Rehan Ahmed/X

England's young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has pulled out of IPL 2024 players' auction to be held in Dubai on Tuesday.

 

19-year-old Ahmed, who is the youngest man to play Test cricket for England, will be unavailable for the next edition of IPL which is likely to be held in March-May next year.

However, the rest of the England players who have put forward their names in the auction will be taking be part.

Also, the Bangladesh duo of Taskin Ahmed and Mohammed Shariful Islam will also be unavailable for IPL 2024 with Mustafizur Rahman the only player from the country to take part in the T20 league next year..

The BCCI has informed the franchises that players from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies along with white ball specialists from Sri Lanka will be available for the whole duration of IPL 2024.

