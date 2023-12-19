Gambhir-Iyer could help KKR's fortunes: Morgan

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir will be mentor of KKR for the 2024 season and will link up with captain Shreyas Iyer for hopefully a fruitful season for the franchise. Photograph: BCCI

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan believed that the combination of mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer could help the team to resurrect its fortunes in the IPL 2024.

The Knight Riders, who finished seventh in 2023 and 2022, have brought back two-time title winning captain Gambhir as their mentor ahead of the next edition.

Iyer had missed the whole of last IPL owing to an injury as Nitish Rana led the side.

“I think Shreyas missed last year, and obviously, Nitish Rana came in and did what he could on such short notice. You know, under high pressure circumstances and getting to know the new coach and trying to make things work proved very challenging.

"But bringing Gambhir back in who is a notorious winner. Having played alongside him and under him as captain, Gambhir knows how to get it done," said Morgan, IPL expert with JIO Cinema, during an interaction.

"Gambhir along with Shreyas will be mentoring KKR in every facet and given the record that he's had in the Knight Rider shirt, I think, it will make a positive impact.”