News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gambhir-Iyer could help KKR's fortunes: Morgan

Gambhir-Iyer could help KKR's fortunes: Morgan

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 19, 2023 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gautam Gambhir will be mentor of KKR for the 2024 season and will link up with captain Shreyas Iyer for hopefully a fruitful season for the franchise

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir will be mentor of KKR for the 2024 season and will link up with captain Shreyas Iyer for hopefully a fruitful season for the franchise. Photograph: BCCI

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan believed that the combination of mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer could help the team to resurrect its fortunes in the IPL 2024.

 

The Knight Riders, who finished seventh in 2023 and 2022, have brought back two-time title winning captain Gambhir as their mentor ahead of the next edition.

Iyer had missed the whole of last IPL owing to an injury as Nitish Rana led the side.

“I think Shreyas missed last year, and obviously, Nitish Rana came in and did what he could on such short notice. You know, under high pressure circumstances and getting to know the new coach and trying to make things work proved very challenging.

"But bringing Gambhir back in who is a notorious winner. Having played alongside him and under him as captain, Gambhir knows how to get it done," said Morgan, IPL expert with JIO Cinema, during an interaction.

"Gambhir along with Shreyas will be mentoring KKR in every facet and given the record that he's had in the Knight Rider shirt, I think, it will make a positive impact.” 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?
IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?
RCB reveal priority at IPL auction
RCB reveal priority at IPL auction
IPL 2024 Auction Buzz: Who will win the bidding war?
IPL 2024 Auction Buzz: Who will win the bidding war?
Gyanvapi: HC permits suits seeking temple restoration
Gyanvapi: HC permits suits seeking temple restoration
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Why Business Wants Modi To Return In 2024
Why Business Wants Modi To Return In 2024
The 500 Wicket Club
The 500 Wicket Club

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Pant 1st Active Player At Auction!

Pant 1st Active Player At Auction!

IPL Auction: Will They Steal The Show?

IPL Auction: Will They Steal The Show?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances