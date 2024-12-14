Southee equals Gayle's sixes record in Tests

IMAGE: Tim Southee, playing his 107th and final Test for New Zealand, slammed the 98th six of his career, on Day 1 of the third and final Test against England. Photograph: ICC/X

New Zealand veteran Tim Southee equalled West Indies great Chris Gayle's tally of sixes in Test cricket to move to joint-fourth spot in the all-time list, in Hamilton on Saturday.



Southee, playing his 107th and final Test for New Zealand, slammed the 98th six of his career, on Day 1

of the third and final Test against England at Seddon Park.Southee hammered three sixes in his quick-fire 10-ball 23 which also included one four as New Zealand reached 315/9 at stumps on the opening day.

England captain Ben Stokes leads the all-time list with 133 sixes in 110 Tests so far, followed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum with 107 sixes in 101 matches.



Australia vice-captain Adam Gilchrist is third with 100 sixes in 96 Tests.