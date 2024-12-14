News
Home  » Cricket » Southee equals Gayle's sixes record in Tests

Source: PTI
December 14, 2024 15:51 IST
Tim Southee

IMAGE: Tim Southee, playing his 107th and final Test for New Zealand, slammed the 98th six of his career, on Day 1 of the third and final Test against England. Photograph: ICC/X

New Zealand veteran Tim Southee equalled West Indies great Chris Gayle's tally of sixes in Test cricket to move to joint-fourth spot in the all-time list, in Hamilton on Saturday.

Southee, playing his 107th and final Test for New Zealand, slammed the 98th six of his career, on Day 1

of the third and final Test against England at Seddon Park.

Southee hammered three sixes in his quick-fire 10-ball 23 which also included one four as New Zealand reached 315/9 at stumps on the opening day.

 

England captain Ben Stokes leads the all-time list with 133 sixes in 110 Tests so far, followed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum with 107 sixes in 101 matches.

Australia vice-captain Adam Gilchrist is third with 100 sixes in 96 Tests.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Boos Rain Down On Siraj At Gabba
Kane Williamson's Bizarre Dismissal
PIX: England hit back after New Zealand's solid start
BJP ridiculing Savarkar when...: Rahul in Lok Sabha
Raj Kapoor@100: The Essential RK Playlist
Raj Kapoor@100: The Kapoor Khandaan Celebrates
Raj Kapoor@100: Alia, Rekha Mingle At Grand Bash
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
SPOTTED! Sara Tendulkar At The Gabba
