HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Tilak Varma is off to England... Here's what's next

Tilak Varma is off to England... Here's what's next

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 11, 2025 17:59 IST

x

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma set for county cricket debut with Hampshire. Photograph: Tilak Varma/Instagram

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma is set to represent Hampshire in the County Championship after being approached by the English club, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Hyderabad and represents Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, has featured in 25 T20Is and four ODIs for India, scoring 749 and 68 runs respectively.

 

"The Hyderabad Cricket Association is happy to inform that Hyderabad International player Mr. N Thakur Tilak Varma has been approached by the team Hampshire County to play in the UK County Championship League," HCA said in a release.

"The Hyderabad Cricket Association wishes him a great stint with Hampshire County."

Varma also has played 18 First-Class games, making 1,204 runs with a highest score of 121 at an average 50.16. He has five hundreds and four fifties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Captain Gill's photoshoot has SM buzzing
PIX: Captain Gill's photoshoot has SM buzzing
20 Balls, 0 Runs: Rabada crushes Khawaja with record duck
20 Balls, 0 Runs: Rabada crushes Khawaja with record duck
SEE: India Sharpen Fielding Skills In Fun Drills
SEE: India Sharpen Fielding Skills In Fun Drills
Nitish or Shardul? Who will make the cut for 1st Test?
Nitish or Shardul? Who will make the cut for 1st Test?
Teen seamer rattles India batters, gets Eng call up
Teen seamer rattles India batters, gets Eng call up

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dates Milk Shake: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Flaxseeds 101: What Makes Them So Special?

webstory image 3

13 Of The Tastiest Indian Rices in The World

VIDEOS

Flamingos flock to Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake4:02

Flamingos flock to Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake

Farooq Abdullah thanks PM Modi for fulfilling his dream of Vande Bharat in J-K0:49

Farooq Abdullah thanks PM Modi for fulfilling his dream...

WATCH: Lalu Yadav cuts 78-kg laddu cake with sword as he turns 781:08

WATCH: Lalu Yadav cuts 78-kg laddu cake with sword as he...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD