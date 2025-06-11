HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Teen seamer rattles India batters, called up to Eng squad

Teen seamer rattles India batters, called up to Eng squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 11, 2025 12:02 IST

x

Teenager Eddie Jack's call-up comes at a time when England's pace stocks are depleted with less than 10 days to go for the opening Test.

 Standing at 6-foot-4, Eddie Jack has "impressed" England Lion's coaching group, including Andrew Flintoff, Mark Wood and Graeme Swann, The Times, London, reported.

IMAGE: Standing at 6-foot-4, Eddie Jack has "impressed" England Lion's coaching group, including Andrew Flintoff, Mark Wood and Graeme Swann, The Times, London, reported. Photograph: ICC/X

Teenage fast bowler Eddie Jack has been "invited to practise" with England's senior team ahead of the first Test against India after producing impressive efforts for the Lions against India A in the two four-day games, according to a report.

India begin their new World Test Championship cycle taking on England in a five-match series beginning with the first match at Headingley from June 20.

 

The 19-year-old Hampshire seamer caught the selectors' attention by dismissing India batter KL Rahul, who had scored a century in the first innings, during their drawn second unofficial Test in Northampton.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Jack has "impressed" England Lion's coaching group, including Andrew Flintoff, Mark Wood and Graeme Swann, The Times, London, reported.

Jack, who is yet to make his County Championship debut for Hampshire, has played two first-class matches -- both against India A -- and represented England U-19s earlier this year in South Africa.

He also took five wickets last month in a warm-up game against Zimbabwe, while playing for a combined counties XI.

In Northampton, Jack regularly beat the bat of India Test stars, including Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel.

He eventually dismissed Jurel, who was the player of the match in the Ranchi Test against England in 2022, and returned with figures of 2/71 in the second innings.

The teenager's call-up comes at a time when England's pace stocks are depleted with less than 10 days to go for the opening Test.

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the first Test, Mark Wood is unavailable for the entire summer due to injury, while Gus Atkinson is still recovering from a hamstring strain sustained during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe a fortnight ago.

Chris Woakes also used the match against India A as a preparation bowling 32 overs, and returned with five wickets, while Josh Tongue, who is "likely to be part of the Test XI at Headingley", claimed two wickets.

The series will mark the start of a new era for Indian cricket under Shubman Gill's leadership, following the Test retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India are chasing their first Test series win in England since 2007.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Surprising That Sachin Is Not Outraged'
'Surprising That Sachin Is Not Outraged'
'Don't Look At Batter In Front Of Me'
'Don't Look At Batter In Front Of Me'
PHOTOS: Senegal shock for Kane's England
PHOTOS: Senegal shock for Kane's England
Why Labuschagne got the nod ahead of Konstas
Why Labuschagne got the nod ahead of Konstas
Bavuma reveals South Africa's Playing XI for WTC final
Bavuma reveals South Africa's Playing XI for WTC final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Things Celebs Love To Eat

webstory image 2

OnePlus Pad 3 Officially Announced In India

webstory image 3

Flaxseeds 101: What Makes Them So Special?

VIDEOS

PM Modi hosts all-party delegations at 7 LKM post Op Sindoor outreach0:48

PM Modi hosts all-party delegations at 7 LKM post Op...

Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana spotted at Mumbai airport1:20

Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana spotted at Mumbai airport

Farooq Abdullah visits Vaishno Devi after Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat ride0:52

Farooq Abdullah visits Vaishno Devi after Srinagar-Katra...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD