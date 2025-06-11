PIX: Captain Gill's photoshoot has SM buzzing

'Folks – your Test captain, Shubman Gill'

IMAGE: Indian Test captain Shubman Gill's photoshoot ahead of the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

India’s newly anointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, looked every bit the leading man in a fresh photoshoot that set social media abuzz.

As the team touches down in England ahead of a demanding five-Test series, all eyes are firmly on the 25-year-old who now shoulders the weight of a cricketing legacy in transition.

Last month saw the curtain fall on a golden era, as stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid their Test careers goodbye. Their departure left more than just a void in the batting order, it left a question mark over leadership and continuity. The Indian think tank, with an eye on the future, turned to youth. And in that moment of shift, the baton passed seamlessly from Rohit to Gill.

'Folks – your Test captain, Shubman Gill,' declared the BCCI on social media, sharing a set of stills that captured the calm confidence of the new skipper.

Since landing in England, Gill has been spotted fine-tuning his technique in the nets, taking on the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, both known for their pace and hostility. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, part of the emerging pace arsenal, remarked that the skipper is “in good touch”.

In his first official comments since taking over, Gill admitted to feeling “overwhelmed,” calling it a dream come true.

“As a young kid, when anyone starts playing cricket, they want to play for India, and not just play for India, but play Test cricket for India for a very long time. To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour. And like you said, it is a big responsibility,” he said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Without their batting spine in Rohit and Virat, the revamped squad, under Gill's stewardship, will be tested in every sense --technique, temperament and tenacity -- in unforgiving English conditions.

India’s five-Test series begins on June 20 in Leeds and stretches until August 2025.