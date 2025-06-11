HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
20 Balls, 0 Runs: Rabada crushes Khawaja with record duck

20 Balls, 0 Runs: Rabada crushes Khawaja with record duck

June 11, 2025 17:35 IST

Usman Khawaja

IMAGE: Screen grab of Usman Khawaja getting dismissed for a 20-ball duck.

Usman Khawaja's World Test Championship final on Wednesday didn’t just start badly—it made history for the wrong reasons.

 

Facing South Africa under overcast skies, Khawaja was dismissed for a 20-ball duck, becoming the Australian with the joint-third longest scoreless innings in Test cricket.

Khawaja was undone by a sharp delivery from Kagiso Rabada in the seventh over, edging it to the slips. His 20-ball duck puts him alongside Sammy Jones on the list of longest ducks by Australian openers, behind David Warner (22 balls) and Shaun Marsh (21 balls).

