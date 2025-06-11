SEE: India Sharpen Fielding Skills In Fun Drills

IMAGE: India players at a fielding drill ahead of the India Test series against England. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a blend of focus and camaraderie, the Indian Test squad ramped up its preparations for the gruelling English summer with an intense fielding session, overseen by fielding coach T Dilip.

The drills were far from perfunctory; they involved a variety of catching exercises, both high and low, and the ever-challenging task of striking the stumps from a distance.

But even amid the sharp focus, there was room for humour.

In a video shared on BCCI's X handle, the playing were seen performing intense drills as they prepped ahead of the opening Test against England.

SEE: India's fielding game on point in England. VIDEO: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Rishabh Pant, who continues to regain his rhythm post-injury, narrowly missed a direct hit. His animated reaction—"Arey yaar!"—drew smiles all around, underlining the buoyant spirit within the squad. At the other end of the field, skipper Shubman Gill acknowledged a crisp catch from his Gujarat Titans teammate Sai Sudharsan with a simple but approving: "Catching yaar."

In another light moment, Mohammed Siraj, after safely pouching a high catch, leapt into the air in celebration, drawing cheers from teammates.

While the energy in the camp is infectious, the mission ahead is no less than monumental. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from Test cricket last month, India enters the upcoming series in England without its most experienced campaigners. Their exit marks a generational pivot—and the spotlight now rests on Gill’s young brigade.

The five-match Test series kicks off on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, with subsequent matches scheduled across the historic grounds of Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord’s, The Oval (London) and Old Trafford (Manchester). Stretching until August 2025, the tour is as much a test of skill as of endurance.

In the face of overcast skies, seaming deliveries, and partisan crowds, India's new-look side will be tasked with doing what few Indian sides have achieved—dominate in England’s backyard.

As the nets buzz with activity and banter, the larger question looms: can this youthful squad, anchored by Gill, craft its own chapter in Indian cricket’s storied Test legacy?