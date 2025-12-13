HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Tilak explains why India are backing a flexible order

Tilak explains why India are backing a flexible order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 13, 2025 19:24 IST

x

'Everyone is flexible except the openers. I am up for batting at 3, 4, 5 or 6 -- wherever the team prefers for me'

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma embraces any role in India’s T20 setup. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Tilak Varma on Saturday underlined the team management's push for a flexible batting order, saying most players are ready to bat anywhere depending on match situations.

The hosts eye an edge in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, locked 1-1 ahead of the third game to be played in Dharamsala on Sunday.

With India continuing to experiment in the middle-order in the build-up to next year's T20 World Cup, Tilak said adaptability has become a key requirement in the shortest format.

"Everyone is flexible except the openers. I am up for batting at 3, 4, 5 or 6 -- wherever the team prefers for me," Tilak said during the pre-match press conference.

"If the team feels a particular move is tactically best, everyone goes with the team."

Drawing parallels with recent examples, Tilak said such decisions are situation-based rather than role-driven.

 

"One-off games keep happening. Axar Patel has already done the same thing and he did well there. It depends on the situation," he said, citing examples of similar roles being successfully executed in recent international tournaments.

Providing context to the conditions in Dharamsala, the 23-year-old said the surface could still favour batters despite the cold weather.

"I have played an Under-19 India series here before. We are watching the wicket and I feel it will be a high-scoring one," he said.

However, he cautioned that low temperatures could offer some help to bowlers early on.

With dew expected to play a role as the match begins at 7 pm, Tilak said India are mentally prepared for the challenge.

"We don't have the toss in our hands. We are preparing for the dew and have practised with a slightly wet ball," he said.

Addressing concerns about playing in unfamiliar cold conditions, Tilak said mental strength is key.

"It's very cold here, but we are prepared mentally and physically. Those who are mentally strong succeed everywhere," he said.

Tilak added that moving across the batting order does not affect his preparation.

"We follow the basics in practice. I always think about what I can do for the team," he said.

On the toss factor, Tilak felt batting first or second may not make a major difference.

"In the first two matches, the team batting first won because there was some seam and swing in the cold. Overall, there isn't much difference as dew comes in early," he said.

Confident of India's approach, the left-hander said the side would stick to its attacking template.

"We will play with the same intent we have shown in the last 15-20 matches. We are confident of winning the series," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Messi event organiser detained in Kolkata over chaos
Messi event organiser detained in Kolkata over chaos
Messi arrives in Hyderabad for second leg of GOAT India Tour
Messi arrives in Hyderabad for second leg of GOAT India Tour
Messi's Brief Visit Sparks Chaos At Kolkata Stadium
Messi's Brief Visit Sparks Chaos At Kolkata Stadium
Legends meet! SRK and AbRam's fan moment with Messi
Legends meet! SRK and AbRam's fan moment with Messi
'We Didn't Even See Messi; It Was A Total Scam'
'We Didn't Even See Messi; It Was A Total Scam'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel Messi1:46

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel...

Pakistanis on 'Dhurandhar'11:15

Pakistanis on 'Dhurandhar'

Messi's early departure sparks chaos, fans run riot4:14

Messi's early departure sparks chaos, fans run riot

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO