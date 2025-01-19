Tickets nearly sold out for 1st T20I at Eden Gardens

IMAGE: Eden Gardens will host the opening T20I between India and England on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team gear up to face England in the first T20I at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday, and the excitement among fans has reached fever pitch.

Speaking about the team's practice schedule, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President, Snehasish Ganguly told ANI, "Today only the Indian team will practice."

He also highlighted the overwhelming response from fans, noting, "The whole stadium is houseful... Till now, 95% of the tickets are sold."

The match marks a special moment for pacer Mohammed Shami, who returns to action after recovering from injury.

Ganguly commented on Shami's comeback, stating, "Mohammed Shami was out of cricket due to injury issues... But now he is fit and he is back."

On January 11, Shami was added to the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

Shami was also named to the ODI squad after more than a year as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI series against England.

India captain Rohit Sharma showered praise on seamer Shami and called him the "stalwart" of white-ball cricket.