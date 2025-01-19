HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Manu Bhaker's uncle, grandmother killed in road accident

Manu Bhaker's uncle, grandmother killed in road accident

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 19, 2025 19:36 IST

Manu Bhaker is seen consoling a relative on Sunday

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker is seen consoling a relative. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Olympic double medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle, Yudhveer Singh and maternal grandmother, Savitri Devi were killed in a road accident on Sunday, officials said.

The accident occurred when a scooter and a car collided with each other at the Mahendragarh bypass road in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, ANI reported.

 

The driver of the car is absconding, as per officials.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot and took possession of the bodies of the deceased.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is being carried out by the police.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
