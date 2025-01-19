Djokovic refuses to give on-court interview, seeks apology

In his press conference the ten-time Australian Open champ said that a Channel Nine broadcaster had made "insulting and offensive" comments against him during a broadcast.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic is 'overrated' and is a 'has-been', Channel Nine's Tony Jones said in a broadcast. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Novak Djokovic trampled all over Czech 24th seed Jiri Lehecka to seal a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) win on Sunday and book a blockbuster clash with Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarter-finals before snubbing the Grand Slam's official broadcaster.

There were moments of frustration for Djokovic towards the end of the contest and he uncharacteristically declined to do a post-match interview on Rod Laver Arena, drawing boos from a section of the crowd.

"Thank you very much for being here tonight. I appreciate your presence and the support. I'll see you in the next round. Thank you very much," Djokovic said curtly on court, before signing a few autographs and heading to the dressing room.

He did a post-match interview with Eurosport and addressed the topic later in his press conference saying that Tony Jones, who works for Channel Nine, had made "insulting and offensive" comments against him during a broadcast.

"A couple days ago the famous sports journalist who works for the official broadcaster, Channel Nine here in Australia, made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me," Djokovic said.

"And since then, he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel Nine. Since they're official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel Nine.

"I have nothing against (on-court interviewer) Jim Courier or the Australian public. It was an awkward situation for me to face on the court.

"I leave it to Channel Nine to handle this the way they think they see fit. That's all."

During Nine's broadcast, Jones had mocked Djokovic and his fans who were out in force cheering the Serb.

'Novak he's over-rated, Novak's a has-been. Novak kick him out. Oh, I'm glad they can't hear me,' Jones said.

Jones had already been taken to task by American Danielle Collins, who he called a "brat" for her on-court behaviour.

Djokovic said he had not received a public apology from the broadcaster and would continue boycotting them until he does.

"Since they're official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel Nine," Djokovic told reporters, adding he had made his feelings clear to tournament director Craig Tiley.

"I told him, 'If you guys want to fine me for not giving an on-court interview, that's okay'. I'll accept that, because this is something that needs to be done. That's all there is to it."

In a comment to news.com.au, Jones said: “It was good natured banter with the Serbian fans. We’ve been doing it all tournament and it’s all in good fun. This is the happy Slam.”

Reuters has contacted Channel Nine for comment.