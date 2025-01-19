HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India commence Women's U-19 WC title defence with big win

India commence Women's U-19 WC title defence with big win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2025 16:59 IST

x

India bowler Joshitha VJ set up the foundation for India’s win and was named Player of the Match

IMAGE: India bowler Joshitha VJ set up the foundation for India’s win and was named Player of the Match. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Indian bowlers shot a clueless West Indies batters out for a measly 44 to set up a commanding nine-wicket win to begin their title defence on a resounding note in the women's U-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia (3/7) and Aayushi Shukla (2/6) as well as pacer VJ Joshitha (2/6) toyed with the West Indies batters to bowl the Caribbeans out in just 13.2 overs in the Group A match at Bayuemas Oval.

 

Kenika Cassar top-scored for the West Indies with a 29-ball 15 while opener Asabi Callender contributed 12. All the other West Indies batters could score in single digit figures with five of them getting out without opening their account.

India chased down the target of 45 in just 4.2 overs, reaching 47 for 1 with opener Trisha G getting out for 4 on the second ball off Jahzara Claxton.

Wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini (16 not out off 13 balls) and Sanika Chalke (18 not out off 11 balls) took India home for an easy win.

India play hosts Malaysia in their next group match at the same venue on Tuesday. Sri Lanka is the other team in Group A.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to the Super Six stage, with the three teams from Group A and Group D combining to form one Super Six group and similarly with the top three teams of Group B and Group C in the other group.

The teams will also carry forward their points and net run rates and will play the two sides who were not in their group in the first stage and who finished at a different position from them -- if India finish second in Group A, then they will play the winner and the third-place team of Group D.

The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semi-finals. The final will be played here on February 2.

Brief Scores:

West Indies U-19 Women: 44 in 13.2 overs (Kenika Cassar 15; Parunika Sisodia 3/7, Aayushi Shukla 2/6, VJ Joshitha 2/6) vs India U-19 Women: 47 for 1 in 4.2 overs (Sanika Chalke 18 not out, G Kamalini 16 not out; Jahzara Claxton 1/18).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chennaiyin FC bolster defence with new signing
Chennaiyin FC bolster defence with new signing
TikTok ban throws Gauff's routine into disarray
TikTok ban throws Gauff's routine into disarray
'SKY could have been X-factor in Champions Trophy'
'SKY could have been X-factor in Champions Trophy'
PIX: Zverev drops set, but joins Alcaraz in quarters
PIX: Zverev drops set, but joins Alcaraz in quarters
Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct
Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Tallest Indian Buildings

webstory image 2

In Mumbai for Coldplay? 5 Places To Shop

webstory image 3

8 Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Needs!

VIDEOS

Trumps watch ceremonial fireworks display to kick off inauguration weekend12:29

Trumps watch ceremonial fireworks display to kick off...

Mumbai Police arrest Saif Ali Khan's attacker from Thane2:39

Mumbai Police arrest Saif Ali Khan's attacker from Thane

'Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi': Mumbai Police4:45

'Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi': Mumbai Police

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD