India commence Women's U-19 WC title defence with big win

IMAGE: India bowler Joshitha VJ set up the foundation for India’s win and was named Player of the Match. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Indian bowlers shot a clueless West Indies batters out for a measly 44 to set up a commanding nine-wicket win to begin their title defence on a resounding note in the women's U-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia (3/7) and Aayushi Shukla (2/6) as well as pacer VJ Joshitha (2/6) toyed with the West Indies batters to bowl the Caribbeans out in just 13.2 overs in the Group A match at Bayuemas Oval.

Kenika Cassar top-scored for the West Indies with a 29-ball 15 while opener Asabi Callender contributed 12. All the other West Indies batters could score in single digit figures with five of them getting out without opening their account.

India chased down the target of 45 in just 4.2 overs, reaching 47 for 1 with opener Trisha G getting out for 4 on the second ball off Jahzara Claxton.

Wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini (16 not out off 13 balls) and Sanika Chalke (18 not out off 11 balls) took India home for an easy win.

India play hosts Malaysia in their next group match at the same venue on Tuesday. Sri Lanka is the other team in Group A.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to the Super Six stage, with the three teams from Group A and Group D combining to form one Super Six group and similarly with the top three teams of Group B and Group C in the other group.

The teams will also carry forward their points and net run rates and will play the two sides who were not in their group in the first stage and who finished at a different position from them -- if India finish second in Group A, then they will play the winner and the third-place team of Group D.

The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semi-finals. The final will be played here on February 2.

Brief Scores:

West Indies U-19 Women: 44 in 13.2 overs (Kenika Cassar 15; Parunika Sisodia 3/7, Aayushi Shukla 2/6, VJ Joshitha 2/6) vs India U-19 Women: 47 for 1 in 4.2 overs (Sanika Chalke 18 not out, G Kamalini 16 not out; Jahzara Claxton 1/18).