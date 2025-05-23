HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » This is the most dangerous RCB bowling unit ever!

This is the most dangerous RCB bowling unit ever!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 23, 2025 19:29 IST

x

Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar highlighted the impact of defined roles and consistent performances in the batting lineup. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s resurgence this season has been fuelled by a lethal bowling attack and a batting line-up firing on all cylinders — and stand-in skipper Rajat Patidar believes it’s no coincidence.

 

Speaking on JioHotstar’s SUPERSTARS, Patidar said, “In T20 cricket, experienced bowlers who know how to handle pressure in specific situations make a huge difference. A strong bowling group can win you matches — and even titles. This season, we’ve planned well and picked players to address key areas. It’s paid off. I truly believe this is RCB’s most complete bowling unit ever.”

Patidar also highlighted the impact of defined roles and consistent performances in the batting lineup.

“You gain a lot of confidence when every batter knows their role and delivers. From top to bottom, the team is full of quality players who are executing plans to perfection. That clarity removes all doubts and strengthens belief. No one’s questioning the approach — everyone’s locked in. That’s a big plus,” he added.

RCB are chasing a top-two finish for the first time since 2016 as they head into the final stages of the league phase.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shami Set to Miss England Tour
Shami Set to Miss England Tour
RCB's Hazlewood set to return ahead of IPL playoffs
RCB's Hazlewood set to return ahead of IPL playoffs
Exclusive! Cheteshwar Pujara On Kohli
Exclusive! Cheteshwar Pujara On Kohli
The Costly Flops of IPL 2025
The Costly Flops of IPL 2025
'Unless Vaibhav Faces Success And Failure, He Won't..'
'Unless Vaibhav Faces Success And Failure, He Won't..'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

webstory image 2

8 Delightful Places To Go To From Cannes

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi meets Russian lawmakers1:39

All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi meets...

Mumbai experiences light showers and fog1:45

Mumbai experiences light showers and fog

Avneet Kaur hides her face from paps0:57

Avneet Kaur hides her face from paps

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD