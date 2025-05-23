This is the most dangerous RCB bowling unit ever!

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar highlighted the impact of defined roles and consistent performances in the batting lineup. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s resurgence this season has been fuelled by a lethal bowling attack and a batting line-up firing on all cylinders — and stand-in skipper Rajat Patidar believes it’s no coincidence.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s SUPERSTARS, Patidar said, “In T20 cricket, experienced bowlers who know how to handle pressure in specific situations make a huge difference. A strong bowling group can win you matches — and even titles. This season, we’ve planned well and picked players to address key areas. It’s paid off. I truly believe this is RCB’s most complete bowling unit ever.”

Patidar also highlighted the impact of defined roles and consistent performances in the batting lineup.

“You gain a lot of confidence when every batter knows their role and delivers. From top to bottom, the team is full of quality players who are executing plans to perfection. That clarity removes all doubts and strengthens belief. No one’s questioning the approach — everyone’s locked in. That’s a big plus,” he added.

RCB are chasing a top-two finish for the first time since 2016 as they head into the final stages of the league phase.