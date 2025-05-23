HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RCB's Hazlewood set to return ahead of IPL playoffs

RCB's Hazlewood set to return ahead of IPL playoffs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 23, 2025 16:43 IST

Josh Hazlewood celebrates

IMAGE: RCB pacer had left for Australia during the one-week break in the league caused by the India-Pakistan military conflict. Photograph: BCCI

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to rejoin Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL playoffs, having recovered from a shoulder niggle.

The fast bowler last featured in IPL 2025 on April 27 and has since missed two games. He had left for home during the one-week break in the league caused by the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Since then, the 34-year-old has been training in Brisbane as part of Australia's preparations ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

He is currently being monitored by Cricket Australia's medical

team, with the RCB management maintaining close communication.

"Our medical team and their medical teams have been liaising on what that detail looks like, and he's just taking it day by day," RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat had said last week.

It is understood that Hazlewood is progressing well and is on track to link up with the squad ahead of the knockout stage, which begin on May 29.

 

RCB, who have already sealed a playoff berth, are aiming to finish the league stage in the top two for the first time since 2016. They have two fixtures remaining -- against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.

Hazlewood has been one of RCB's key performers this season, emerging as their leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps at an economy rate of 8.44.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
