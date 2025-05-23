Shami Set to Miss England Tour, BCCI Awaiting Final Fitness Report

Though there is no official word from the selection committee, signs point to Shami being left out of the touring party unless the medical team clears him with a positive report in the coming days.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami is a doubtful starter for the five-Test tour of England, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) likely to err on the side of caution regarding the veteran seamer’s fitness.

According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, Shami has not yet built up the required bowling workload to withstand the rigours of red-ball cricket, even though he has turned up fit to bowl in the ongoing IPL 2025 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The five-match Test series, slated to kick off on June 20 at Headingley, could now see India travel without one of its most experienced quicks. Shami has not featured in a Test since the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023. Since then, he has undergone ankle surgery and missed more than a year of international cricket.

While he successfully recovered from the ankle procedure earlier this year, a new concern, a persistent pain in his right knee has surfaced. It is this latest issue that prompted BCCI medical staff to visit Lucknow this week for an in-person assessment ahead of SRH's clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite his IPL participation, Shami’s stats this season don’t make a strong case either. In 13 matches, the 34-year-old has picked up six wickets at a steep average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23, figures that suggest he's far from peak rhythm.

It’s a far cry from the Shami who led India’s pace attack not long ago, picking up 229 wickets in 64 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls, and playing a vital role in India’s victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign earlier this year.

There was hope of a return during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, but the selectors kept him on the sidelines, possibly wary of rushing him back. Now, with England beckoning, India may have to look elsewhere.

The BCCI has a pool of pacers ready to step in, including Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana—all potential contenders for the England tour.

As it stands, Mohammed Shami’s path back to red-ball cricket remains uncertain. The selectors are expected to announce the squad shortly, and fans will be watching closely to see whether India’s trusted warhorse makes the cut or continues his rehabilitation away from the spotlight.