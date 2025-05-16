The Costly Flops of IPL 2025

The week-long suspension of IPL 2025, prompted by tensions between India and Pakistan after a four-day military confrontation, may have disrupted the league's momentum.

However, for a handful of struggling stars, the pause came at just the right time. With franchises shelling out record-breaking sums -- like Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million) at the auction and eye-watering pre-season retainers -- expectations were sky-high.

Yet, several big-name players faltered under pressure, failing to justify their price tags. Now, with the league set to resume on May 17, the unscheduled break might just offer these faltering stars a rare reset -- one final shot to turn the narrative around before the season wraps up.

Here's a look at the biggest disappointments of IPL 2025 -- the players who've cost crores but delivered crumbs.

Rs 27 Crore Mistake? Rishabh Pant's Horror Show in IPL 2025

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant has managed just 128 runs in 10 innings, and a strike rate of 99, with just one fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant made history at the IPL 2025 mega auction -- but for all the wrong reasons this season.

Snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for a record-shattering Rs 27 crore, Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history, edging past Shreyas Iyer's Rs 26.75 crore (s 267.5 million) tag. With that came massive expectations -- as a batter, wicketkeeper, and leader.

What has followed has been nothing short of a disaster.

The weight of his record-shattering Rs 27 crore price tag seemed to crush Pant as he could only muster a paltry 128 runs in 10 innings at a dismal average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 98.47 -- both appallingly low by T20 standards.

He has crossed the 25-run mark only once, with a sluggish 63 against CSK that came at a strike rate of under 130.

Take that knock out, and Pant's other 9 innings have fetched just 66 runs off 93 balls -- a strike rate of 70.96.

This is a Rs 27 crore investment that has yielded negative returns.

Pant's struggles peaked in LSG's high-stakes chase against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, where he scratched around for 18 off 17 on a batting paradise.

His body language -- shoulders slumped, eyes to the sky -- reflected a man unsure of his game, his role, and perhaps even his place.

It doesn't help that his captaincy has been equally uninspired. With LSG's playoff hopes fading, questions are now being raised about whether the dual responsibility is overwhelming him. Meme-makers had a field day, but the franchise and its fans aren't laughing.

From missing out on the Champions Trophy XI to being trolled mercilessly online, 2025 has been a painful year for Pant. And with K L Rahul and others staking stronger claims in white-ball cricket, this slump could have long-term implications.

But just when things looked irreparable, the IPL hit pause.

The week-long IPL break due to the India-Pakistan conflict could be a blessing for Pant. It offers him much-needed space to unplug, reflect, and recalibrate -- whether it's refining his technique, shaking off the pressure of his price tag, or recharging mentally. This pause could be the reset Pant desperately needs.

Rs 23.75 Crore for This? Venkatesh Iyer Is One of IPL 2025's Biggest Letdowns

When Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out Rs 23.75 crore (Rs 237.5 million) for Venkatesh Iyer at the IPL 2025 mega auction, they believed they were securing a game-changer -- someone who had proven his worth in earlier seasons. What they got instead was a liability dressed as a marquee signing.

For the staggering Rs 23.75 crore invested in him, Venky delivered a meager return of just 142 runs across 11 outings at a forgettable average of 20.29.

His strike rate of 139.22 flatters to deceive -- inflated by brief cameos that amounted to little. He has crossed 50 just once, and in key moments, he has crumbled.

The lowest point? A torturous 14 off 19 balls at the Eden Gardens against Gujarat Titans -- Iyer's slowest T20 innings ever -- that derailed a run chase and left fans fuming. The crowd, the pressure, the price tag -- all seem to be weighing him down.

From being a reliable power-hitter to now looking like a walking wicket, Iyer's form has nosedived. His failure to anchor or accelerate innings has hurt KKR badly, turning momentum into misery time and again.

Unless something changes fast, Venkatesh Iyer's 2025 campaign is set to go down as one of the costliest misfires in KKR history.

Rs 23 Crore for 311 Runs? Heinrich Klaasen Hasn't Justified SRH's Faith

Sunrisers Hyderabad took a significant risk ahead of the IPL 2025 auction by retaining Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 23 crore (Rs 230 million), positioning him as one of the league's highest-paid players.

However, 11 matches into the season, the outcome has been far from what they hoped for, with their Rs 23 crore investment yielding disappointing returns.

Klaasen has managed just 311 runs across those games at an average of 31.10 and a strike rate of 142.79 -- respectable numbers for a middle-order batter, but underwhelming when you consider the price tag.

With only one half-century -- a top score of 71 -- Klaasen has struggled to leave a lasting impact in the moments that matter most. The South African was retained for his six-hitting ability and finishing prowess, but in crunch situations, he's too often fizzled out.

His starts have either come too late or failed to shift momentum, raising serious questions about value versus output.

The week-long IPL break may have come too late to rescue SRH's campaign -- but it could still offer Klaasen a much-needed mental and tactical reset.

With SRH already eliminated from the playoff race, the final few matches will be as much about salvaging pride as evaluating who's worth banking on for the future.

Stack Klaasen's current season next to his IPL career numbers -- 1,304 runs in 45 games at 37.26 and a strike rate of 164.65 -- and the decline is glaring. He's been a shadow of the player SRH expected when they paid Rs 23 crore to retain him.

As the franchise begins to look ahead to IPL 2026, tough questions await. Was Klaasen worth the price? Right now, that looks like a hard sell.

A release next season wouldn't come as a shock unless the break gives him one last spark to prove otherwise.

Dhruv Jurel for Rs 14 Crore? Rajasthan Royals' Costly Retention Gamble Backfires

Rajasthan Royals stunned everyone by retaining Dhruv Jurel for Rs 14 crore ahead of IPL 2025 -- a massive investment for a player with just flashes of potential.

With Jos Buttler shown the door and Jurel named the franchise's new finisher, the Royals banked heavily on youth. So far, it's been a disastrous bet.

While Jurel's numbers -- 249 runs in 12 matches with an average of 39.67, strike rate 150.63 -- look pretty on paper, they tell a misleading story.

Every one of his impactful knocks has come in dead rubbers or pressure-free scenarios. When it has mattered most, Jurel has repeatedly failed -- and directly cost RR a few matches this season.

The supposed 'finisher' has instead become the closer of doors on RR's playoff hopes.

This wouldn't sting so badly if RR hadn't let go of Jos Buttler, their most consistent batter over the years, to make room for Jurel in the core group. Buttler, now thriving at Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore (Rs 157.5 million), has been in sublime form -- a stark contrast to Jurel's misfires.

With RR already eliminated from IPL 2025 and sitting in ninth place, their youth-first strategy is unraveling. Jurel's Rs 14 crore flop is at the heart of this collapse, and unless the break sparks a major turnaround, his price tag will remain a costly regret for the franchise.

Rs 11.40 Crore, One Century, and Nothing Since -- Ishan Kishan's Flop Show for SRH

SRH splashed Rs 11.40 crore (Rs 114 million) on Ishan Kishan at the IPL 2025 mega auction, and his blistering century against Rajasthan Royals initially justified the hefty investment.

However, the honeymoon was short-lived. In the 11 matches since, Kishan has managed only 196 runs, with that one century his sole knock over 30.

His average plummeted to just 19.60 after the ton, with nine consecutive failures, highlighting the inconsistency that has plagued his season.

Despite his IPL career tally of 2,840 runs in 115 matches, his performance in IPL 2025 has been underwhelming, exposing his inconsistency at the worst possible time.

SRH's hopes for a game-changing top-order anchor and wicketkeeper were dashed, as Kishan's Rs 11.40 crore price tag seems wasted.

With SRH eliminated from the 2025 season, the IPL break may offer him a chance to reset, but for now, his one-hit wonder season will be a major disappointment for the franchise.

Rs 10 Crore for 6 Wickets -- Mohammed Shami's Forgettable Season with SRH

SRH made a high-stakes move at the IPL 2025 auction, securing Mohammed Shami for Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million), expecting his experience and new-ball mastery to lead their bowling attack.

The hopes pinned on Shami's experience crumbled as the pacer delivered a season of minimal impact

Shami has taken just 6 wickets in 9 matches, with a dismal economy rate of 11.23 -- easily one of the worst among frontline pacers this season.

Far from his usual sharpness, he has leaked runs in the Powerplay and at the death, turning match situations from manageable to messy.

His career IPL numbers -- 133 wickets in 119 matches, with an economy rate of 8.63 -- now seem a distant memory, as fitness issues and waning pace appear to have caught up with the 34 year old.

With SRH eliminated from the IPL 2025 season, the Rs 10 crore investment in Shami looks like a reputational gamble gone wrong.

Along with other disappointing performances from SRH players, Shami's struggles highlight why the team's season has ended prematurely.

Rs 9.75 Crore and Just 5 Wickets -- Ravichandran Ashwin Falters in CSK Return

Chennai Super Kings went big to bring Ravichandran Ashwin back home, shelling out Rs 9.75 crore (Rs 975 million) at the IPL 2024 mega auction.

It was a move packed with nostalgia -- Ashwin's return to the franchise since 2015, but on the field, it turned into a story of unmet expectations.

In 7 matches, the veteran off-spinner picked up just 5 wickets at a shocking average of 44.60, with a leaky economy of 9.20. He went wicketless in several games, indicating a clear dip in effectiveness.

On the spin-friendly pitches of Chennai, Ashwin was supposed to be the game-changer. Instead, he struggled for rhythm and failed to control key phases like the powerplay and middle overs.

CSK's Rs 9.75 crore investment was meant to anchor their spin attack, but instead, Ashwin became a passenger in a bowling unit that cried out for leadership and bite. The gamble on experience over current form didn't pay off.

Having retired from international cricket last year, this was expected to be a season where Ashwin played with freedom. But his decline was evident, and his role felt more ceremonial than strategic.

With CSK eliminated from IPL 2025, this season will be remembered as a low point for the spin great.

His IPL career, which boasts 173 wickets in 204 matches, continues to be a legacy to admire, but the 2025 season will remain a glaring disappointment for both Ashwin and the franchise.