Home » Cricket » 'This Is PATHETIC Cricket'

'Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team, and how it is the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years.'

IMAGE: Pakistan team faces criticism after heavy England defeat. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Former players blame the Pakistan Cricket Board, selectors and coaching staff for the team's poor performance in England.

The team's batting struggles are highlighted as a major concern, failing to score 200 in any innings.

The current PCB administration is labelled as the 'worst in 70 years' by some critics.

Pakistan's struggles in England have gone beyond the boundary, with former cricketers now turning their anger towards the Pakistan Cricket Board, selectors and coaching staff.

Sunday's defeat handed England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three Test series and further extended Pakistan's disappointing run on their tour.

The visitors have struggled to compete with England, with their batting once again emerging as the biggest concern.

Pakistan are yet to score 200 in an innings in the series.

Former Players Blame PCB For Team's Decline

IMAGE: Pakistan's Azan Awais in action. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Rashid Latif agreed with the assessment that this could be the 'worst Pakistan side in the last 50 years', but argued that the players should not shoulder all the blame.

Instead, the former wicketkeeper-batter directed his criticism towards the PCB administration, selection committee and coaching staff.

'Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team, and how it is the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches,' Latif told Geo News.

'If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question. You will know who has ruined this team. Now you are losing consistently. This is the worst cricket board, that's a fact,' he added.

Latif was not the only former Pakistan cricketer to voice his frustration. Former batter Ahmad Shahzad took to X to express his disappointment with the current state of Pakistan cricket.

'I wish there were something I could do for Pakistan cricket. Watching it decline like this is heartbreaking. For two years, we've raised concerns about its direction, hoping those responsible would act. Sadly, nothing seems to change,' Shahzad posted.

'Honestly it really pain in my heart as a former Pakistani cricketer that our cricket is consistently going deeply down every passing match in every format,' former Pakistan batter Faisal Iqbal wrote.

'This is PATHETIC cricket from top to bottom.'