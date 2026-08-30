Muhammad Yousuf calls Pakistan coaches 'poison' as technical flaws haunt Babar and Co

Muhammad Yousuf branded Pakistan's coaches "poison for the game", blaming their lack of vision for neglected batting flaws that worsened over years and contributed to the team's decline.

IMAGE: Muhammad Yousuf claimed he had identified weaknesses in Babar Azam and other batters several years ago, but said coaches around the team prevented him from addressing those issues. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Muhammad Yousuf has blamed Pakistan’s coaching setup for the team’s batting decline, claiming technical flaws in Babar Azam and others were not addressed in time.

Yousuf said coaches prevented him from working on weaknesses he had identified years earlier, allowing correctable problems to develop into major technical vulnerabilities.

Pakistan’s recent batting failures have intensified scrutiny, with struggles against Bangladesh and England exposing shortcomings that Yousuf believes should have been fixed long ago.

Former Test captain Muhammad Yousuf on Sunday launched a scathing attack on coaches associated with the national team, accusing them of failing to address technical flaws in the batting of Babar Azam and other Pakistan players.

In a strongly worded social media post, Yousuf said he had warned several years ago about weaknesses in the batting techniques of Pakistan's players but claimed that certain coaches surrounding Babar and other members of the squad prevented him from working on those issues.

Neglected Flaws Became Glaring Weaknesses

Yousuf argued that the problems, which he believes could have been corrected at the time, have since developed into major weaknesses and contributed to Pakistan's current decline.

"That failure has dragged Pakistan cricket into the decline we see today," he added.

"These coaches are poison for the game. They lack vision, they block progress, and they misguide even the most talented players. If our cricketers don't learn who to listen to, their careers will end far sooner than they should."

He said the poor technique of Pakistani players has now been brutally exposed from Bangladesh to England.

"What could have been corrected years ago has instead become a glaring weakness, leaving Pakistan cricket vulnerable and struggling on the international stage," wrote Yousuf, who had resigned as batting coach with the PCB last year in July.

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Poor Results Deepen Divisions Within Pakistan Cricket

The spate of poor results and batting collapses in recent times culminating with the first Test defeat at Leeds on the tour of England has clearly created a division in Pakistan cricket with some former cricketers also going after each other on social media and in mainstream media.

Former batter Muhammad Wasim, who has remained chief selector from 2020-2022, also questioned Imam-ul-Haq's calf muscle injury during the second test at Lord's.