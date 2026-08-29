'I Don't Know Anything': Sarfaraz on Imran Interview Row

The Pakistan cricket team faced a major controversy during their Lord's Test as reports of a PCB boycott threat emerged over Sky Sports' decision to broadcast an interview with Imran Khan's sons, adding political tension to their cricketing challenges.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Ahmed said he knew nothing about the PCB's reported boycott threat over the Imran Khan interview. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan's Lord's Test was marred by a reported PCB threat to boycott over Sky Sports' interview with Imran Khan's sons.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed denied any knowledge of a boycott, stating the team was focused on the match.

Sky Sports aired the interview, featuring Imran Khan's sons discussing his imprisonment, despite the alleged objections.

The controversy raises questions about the Pakistan team's awareness of the PCB's stance and adds pressure on Sarfaraz.

The incident reflects wider political tensions surrounding Imran Khan's detention, impacting the cricket team's focus.

Pakistan's Lord's Test has been overshadowed by a controversy away from the cricket.

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was already under pressure after England dominated the second day of the second Test at Lord's. The visitors were bowled out for just 110 and conceded a 261-run first-innings lead, leaving Sarfaraz to face a barrage of questions about his team's batting collapse and England's impressive bowling.

Controversy Over Imran Khan Interview

But amid the questions about Pakistan's performance, one English reporter brought up the other major talking point surrounding the team -- the reported PCB threat to boycott the Test over Sky Sports' decision to air an interview with Imran Khan's sons.

Sarfaraz appeared caught off guard.

‘I don't know anything. I'm just focusing on the match,’ Sarfaraz said when asked about the reported discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the England and Wales Cricket Board over the interview.

When the reporter clarified that the question was about the interview featuring Imran's sons, Sarfaraz replied, ‘You're talking about the interview? We don't know about the interview.’

He was then asked whether there had been any suggestion that Pakistan's players would refuse to return to the field after lunch if Sky went ahead with the broadcast. Sarfaraz interrupted before the question could be completed, repeatedly saying, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’

"All are OK. We were having lunch at that time," he added.

Sky Sports Broadcast And PCB's Stance

The comments came after Sky Sports aired an 18-minute interview with Imran Khan's sons, Suleiman and Kasim Khan, during the lunch break on the opening day of the Lord's Test. Former England captain Michael Atherton conducted the interview, in which the brothers spoke about their father's situation in prison and expressed concerns over his health and safety.

Multiple reports claimed the PCB had objected to the interview and threatened that Pakistan would not take the field if it was broadcast. The ECB was also reportedly involved in discussions over the situation and sought government advice amid the growing tensions.

Despite the reported threat, Sky went ahead with the broadcast and Pakistan's players returned for the second session as scheduled.

The interview was not shown in Pakistan by public broadcaster PTV, which was using Sky's feed for the Test. Instead, the broadcaster aired commercials during the segment. Members of the Pakistan team, however, were reportedly seen watching the interview during the lunch break at Lord's.

Team's Awareness And Broader Implications

The controversy has also raised questions about how much the Pakistan team itself knew about the PCB's reported stance. Sarfaraz's comments suggested that neither the players nor the head coach had been briefed on any possible boycott.

That has added another layer to an already difficult tour for Sarfaraz. Before the Lord's Test, he had faced questions in Leeds after confirming that Babar Azam would miss the series opener. At Lord's, the focus shifted to Pakistan's poor batting, with the visitors struggling against England's attack and Azan Awais left to hold the innings together.

The Imran Khan issue has remained largely outside the team's public cricket discussions. Sources have reportedly suggested that Pakistani journalists may avoid questions about the former captain and the Sky interview for the remainder of the series, as they did in Leeds and London.

The situation comes amid wider calls for better treatment of Imran, Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain and former prime minister, who has been imprisoned since 2023 over corruption cases.

Earlier, 21 cricket captains, including India's Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Dilip Vengsarkar, wrote to the Pakistan government seeking proper care for Imran while he remains in custody.