Dhumal and Majumdar to be re-elected to IPL governing council

Discover how Arun Singh Dhumal and Khairul Jamal Majumdar are set for unopposed re-election to the influential IPL Governing Council at the upcoming BCCI Annual General Meeting on September 18.

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Key Points Arun Singh Dhumal and Khairul Jamal Majumdar are expected to be re-elected unopposed to the IPL Governing Council.

The re-election will take place at the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 18.

The BCCI Electoral Officer has issued the notification for these two key positions.

Nominations for the positions will be accepted on September 9 and 10.

Dhumal represents Himachal Pradesh and Majumdar represents Mizoram on the council.

Arun Singh Dhumal and Khairul Jamal Majumdar are set to be re-elected unopposed to the IPL Governing Council at the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 18.

BCCI Election Process For IPL Governing Council

BCCI Electoral Officer AK Joti has issued the election notification for the two IPL Governing Council positions under Rule 28 of the BCCI Constitution.

The two elected members from the general body serve one-year terms and are required to seek re-election at the AGM.

Nominations will be accepted on September 9 and 10, with the final list of candidates to be published on September 12 after scrutiny.

Dhumal, who heads the IPL Governing Council, represents Himachal Pradesh, while Majumdar represents Mizoram.

The other two general body representatives on the seven-member council are BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and treasurer Raghuram Bhat.

The remaining members are the BCCI CEO, an Indian Cricketers' Association representative and a CAG nominee.