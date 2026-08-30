Lord's Test: England bowled out for 208; set Pakistan 389 for victory

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates after taking the wicket of Ollie Robinson on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Key Points Mohammad Abbas secured a five-wicket haul, dismantling England's second innings.

England were bowled out for 208, setting Pakistan a formidable target of 389 runs.

Dan Lawrence scored an aggressive 54 before being dismissed by Abbas.

Pakistan's batting line-up faces a significant challenge, having struggled in the series.

Pace bowler Mohammad Abbas picked up five wickets as Pakistan bowled out England for 208 in their second innings.

England set Pakistan a stiff 389 for victory on a pitch still offering a lot of assistance to the seamers.

Abbas' Dominant Bowling Performance

Resuming on 177/7, England lost an early wicket when Abbas dismissed the in-form Dan Lawrence, who was bowled after an aggressive knock of 54 from 70 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

In his next over, he got the wicket of Ollie Robinson, who was caught behind for eight to complete his five-wicket haul in his 21st over.

Josh Tongue was run out by Babar Azam for 12 as England were bowled out for 208 in 54.2 overs.

With two days left in the match, an uneven pitch and an improved weather forecast, particularly for Monday, England are odds-on to close out the win which would deliver a first series win since December 2024.

The target looks certainly beyond Pakistan already. The tourists' fragile batting line-up has yet to score more than 171 in an innings in this series.

They were shot out for 110 in their first innings by England's potent pace attack and opener Imam-ul-Haq will be unable to bat after not taking the field today because of a calf injury.