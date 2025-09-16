'Few areas I am really disappointed about — the first three overs when we were bowling and then the 16th over when we lost a couple of wickets including mine.'

IMAGE: Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka celebrates his half-century against Hong Kong in Dubai on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Relieved to scrape past minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup match on Monday, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka admitted his side must improve their performance if they are to make deeper inroads in the tournament.

Pathum Nissanka (68) struck a well-paced half-century but Sri Lanka still made heavy weather of the chase of 150 before clinching a four-wicket win in a Group B match.

"In that moment, I think our heart was in our mouths. Few areas I am really disappointed about — the first three overs when we were bowling and then the 16th over when we lost a couple of wickets including mine," Asalanka said after the match.

"In the shorter format these things can happen, but it cannot keep happening consistently. We have to analyse it and improve. This is not the way we wanted to play. When we are playing these sides there is always pressure, but as professionals we have to do much better," he added.

Asked if Sri Lanka were comfortable chasing 150, Asalanka said: "Felt confident because the pitch was looking good. Credit goes to them, they batted really well and we bowled badly in the first three overs."

Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza, meanwhile, said he was proud of his team's spirited display but rued missed opportunities in the field.

"I am really proud of the way the boys stood up today, especially in the batting. Nizakat and Anshy, their partnership was crucial. We missed a few chances, but in the end, the way the bowlers and batters (played), very proud of them.," Murtaza said.

"We wanted 150-160, so got what we wanted. We dropped a few catches and that cost us the game. The positive thing is that (we are) playing on the big stage, (it) is like a dream come true. We will think on a lot of things (after going back) and work on that."