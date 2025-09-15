Asia Cup: Hong Kong puts up 149 vs Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Hong Kong's Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath run between wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka, at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seasoned Nizakat Khan made a solid fifty and Anshuman Rath supported him with a sensible knock as Hong Kong scored a competitive 149 for four against Sri Lanka in a Group B match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Monday.

After being put into bat, the standout feature of Hong Kong's innings was a 61-run partnership between Rath (48, 46 balls) and Nizakat (52 not out, 38b) for the third wicket.

The pair never really got bogged down by the experienced Lankan bowlers, playing some well-timed shots around the park.

Rath preferred to play on either side of the square and his inside out cover drive off spinner Charith Asalanka was a treat.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate the wicket of Hong Kong's Zeeshan Ali. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the other end, Nizakat, who became only the second Hong Kong batter to score a fifty in the T20 version of the Asia Cup, preferred the V in front of the wicket as he collected a couple of fours and a six off leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga over long-on.

The powerful right-hander also had the assistance of fortune as he was dropped by a diving stumper Kusal Mendis off pacer Thilan Thushara in the second ball of the 17th over on 33.

In the fifth ball of the same over, the short third man fielder snapped a fine catch but Thushara had overstepped this time to save the Hong Kong batter.

However, Rath soon gave a simple catch to Kamindu Mendis at the deep off pacer Dushmantha Chameera (2/29).

But despite the relatively dull finish they had, Hong Kong dashed off the block making 38 runs in the first four overs, courtesy some lusty hitting by Zeeshan Ali (23, 17b).

But Chameera had him caught behind by Kusal Mendis to stem the run flow and Hasaranga soon inflicted another bruise on the greenhorns, dismissing Babar Hayat.

However, Nizakat and Rath kept Hong Kong in the race for a total in the vicinity of 150.