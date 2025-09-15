Wanted to show our caliber: UAE capt after heavy defeat to India

IMAGE: UAE were handed a nine-wicket thrashing by India on September 10 but they beat Oman by 42 runs on Monday to keep their Super 4s hopes alive. Photograph: emiratescricket/X

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said his side wanted to show their "caliber" after the heavy defeat against India by winning their Asia Cup match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

UAE were handed a nine-wicket thrashing by India on September 10 but they beat Oman by 42 runs on Monday to keep their Super 4s hopes alive.

"The past is the past and we wanted to show this caliber to everyone with the way we can play," Waseem said at the post-match presentation when asked about the loss against India.

"Very happy today, we prepared ourselves for three days and executed well as a batting and bowling unit. We wanted to attack in the powerplay and then bat deep."

Waseem made 69 off 54 balls to help UAE post 172 for 5 after being asked to bat first. UAE then bowled Oman out for 130 in 18.4 overs.

On his personal milestone of crossing 3000 runs in T20Is, Waseem said, "It is a very proud moment for me, my family and my country. I want to continue the same way."

Oman captain Jatinder Singh said his side lost too many wickets in crunch situations during the run chase of 173.

"I believe credit goes to the UAE batters, they had their plans and executed well. When we started, we were on target but we lost too many wickets in crunch situations.

"The team is picking up but we lack a bit of experience. The track was placid and the ball was coming on nicely, we wanted to target the first six overs but we lost wickets and that put us on the backfoot."

On losing his own wicket to Junaid Siddique in the third over of their run chase, Waseem said, "He played as per plans, it was a slower one and I was a bit too early on the shot."