This Dhoni record will 'stay forever'

August 17, 2020 11:56 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates after winning the 2011 World Cup. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

Guess who has nice things to say about Mahendra Singh Dhoni?

Gautam Gambhir, that is who.

Gambhir, who has made some pointed remarks about Dhoni over the years -- declared there are many records that will be broken over time, but one record scripted by Dhoni will never be surpassed.

'One record which is going to stay forever is M S Dhoni's three ICC trophies. I don't think any other captain would ever be able to achieve that! Whether it is the T20 World Cup, whether it is the ICC Champions Trophy or the 2011 World Cup,' Gambhir, now a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from New Delhi, told Star Sports's Cricket Connected.

'That is something which is going to stay forever, and I can bet that's going to stay forever! I think 100s will eventually get broken, someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don't think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies, so M S Dhoni's going to be there to stay forever!'

India under Dhoni won the ICC Cricket World Cup in April 2011. Dhoni also led India to triumph in the first ICC World T20 tournament in September 2007a.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC Trophies.