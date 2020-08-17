In Numbers: M S Dhoni's glorious career

Last updated on: August 17, 2020 09:27 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15. Photographs: BCCI

Not one to hog the limelight, Mahendra Singh Dhoni ended his India career in his trademark fashion, without much of fanfare.

All it took was an Instagram post on August 15, 2020, for the cricket legend to end his famed career, which saw several landmarks for Indian cricket -- including two World Cup titles, ICC Championship Trophy and the World No 1 ranking in Test cricket.

He is the first and the only captain so far to win all three ICC trophies.

Leaving behind a rich legacy that will be difficult to replicate, Dhoni holds the record for most international matches as captain (332).

Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper.

Rajneesh Gupta presents a detailed statistical analysis of Dhoni's India career:

International career (2004-2019)

ODI debut: v Bangladesh, Chittagong (now Chattogram), December 23, 2004

Test debut: v Sri Lanka, Chennai, December 2, 2005

T20I debut: v South Africa, Johannesburg, December 1, 2006

Last Test: v Australia, Melbourne, December 30, 2014

Last T20I: v Australia, Bengaluru, February 27, 2019

Last ODI: v New Zealand, Manchester, July 10, 2019

Dhoni's career record

Matches Runs Hs Average Strike Rate 100s Sixes Caught/Stumpings Tests 90 4,876 224 38.09 59.11 6 78 256/38 ODIs 350 10,773 183* 50.57 87.56 10 229 321/123 T20Is 98 1,617 56 37.60 126.13 0 52 57/34 All Internationals 538 17,266 224 44.96 79.07 16 359 634/195

Dhoni's batting record as captain

Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Tests 60 3,454 224 40.63 57.82 5 24 ODIs 200 6,641 139* 53.55 86.21 6 47 T20Is 72 1,112 48* 37.06 122.60 0 0 All internationals 332 11,207 224 46.89 76.84 11 71

Dhoni's captaincy win/loss record

Matches Won Lost Tied NR/Drawn Win% Tests 60 27 18 0 15 45.00 ODIs 200 110 74 5 11 55.00 T20Is 72 42 28 0 2 58.33 All intenationals 332 179 120 5 28 53.91

Note: The captaincy record in T20Is includes one match won on the tie-breaker after it finished in a tie.

Dhoni's captaincy win/loss record in ICC events

Matches Won Lost Tied NR Win% ODI World Cups 17 14 2 1 0 82.35 T20 World Cups 33 21 11 0 1 63.63 Champions Trophy 8 6 1 0 1 75.00 All ICC events 58 41 14 1 2 70.68

Dhoni's batting record in Tests

Year Mts Runs Avergage 2005 3 149 37.25 2006 12 557 29.31 2007 8 468 52 2008 12 633 35.16 2009 5 369 92.25 2010 13 749 41.61 2011 12 511 26.89 2012 8 447 40.63 2013 8 459 45.9 2014 9 534 33.37

Dhoni's batting record in ODIs

Year Mts Runs Average 2004 3 19 9.5 2005 27 895 49.72 2006 29 821 41.05 2007 37 1103 44.12 2008 29 1097 57.73 2009 29 1198 70.47 2010 18 600 46.15 2011 24 764 58.76 2012 16 524 65.5 2013 26 753 62.75 2014 12 418 52.25 2015 20 640 45.71 2016 13 278 27.8 2017 29 788 60.61 2018 20 275 25 2019 18 600 60

In successful run-chases in ODIs, Dhoni has a mind-boggling average of 102.71, which is the highest for any batsman with 1,000 runs or more in winning causes.

Dhoni's batting record in T20Is

Year Mts Runs Avg 2006 1 0 0 2007 8 163 32.6 2008 1 9 9 2009 10 184 23 2010 5 85 42.5 2011 3 39 19.5 2012 14 268 53.6 2013 1 24 - 2014 7 77 77 2015 2 25 25 2016 21 238 47.6 2017 13 252 42 2018 7 123 41 2019 5 130 43.33

Dhoni averages a Bradmanesque 102 in successful run chases in One-Day Internationals, with 2,876 runs in 75 games, bettering Virat Kohli, who is renowned for his batting in run chases, and Australia's legend Michael Bevan.

Highest batting averages in successful chases in ODIs

Innings Not Out Runs Hs Average Strike Rate 100 50 M S Dhoni 75 47 2,876 183* 102.71 88.00 2 20 Virat Kohli 86 30 5,388 183 96.21 97.76 22 22 Michael Bevan 45 25 1,725 107 86.25 66.42 3 12 A B de Villiers 59 28 2,566 136* 82.77 96.90 5 18 Joe Root 41 16 1,942 133* 77.68 87.95 6 8 Michael Clarke 53 24 2,142 105* 73.86 77.72 3 17 Hansie Cronje/td> 43 19 1,682 94 70.08 80.36 0 15 Martin Crowe 32 11 1,470 107* 70.00 78.10 2 12

Dhoni's batting showed great improvement after he handed over the captaincy to Kohli.

Dhoni under Virat Kohli

Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Avg Strike Rate 100s 50s in ODIs 57 44 17 1513 134 56.03 83.04 1 11 in T20Is 18 15 7 349 56 43.62 135.79 0 2

There were question marks over Dhoni's place in the team in the last year of his career with India as he struggled to get the big hits which he was known for earlier in his career and he also struggled to finish off matches.



Dhoni in the final year of his career (August 2018-July 2019)

Mts Inns NO Runs Hs Avg SR 100s 50s in ODIs 29 23 6 727 87* 42.76 80.42 0 6 in T20Is 5 5 2 130 40 43.33 116.07 0 0

Dhoni's Man of Match awards in Tests: 2

Opposition Venue Year Batting Ct St Australia Mohali 2008 92 & 68* 2 1 Australia Chennai 2013 224 0 1

Dhoni's Man of Match awards in One-Day Internationals: 21

Opposition Venue Year Batting Ct St Pakistan Visakhapatnam 2005 148 2 0 Sri Lanka Jaipur 2005 183* 1 0 Pakistan Lahore 2006 72* 3 0 Bangladesh Dhaka 2007 91* 0 1 Africa XI Chennai 2007 139* 0 3 Australia Chandigarh 2007 50* 0 2 Pakistan Guwahati 2007 63 0 1 Sri Lanka Karachi 2008 67 2 0 Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 2008 76 2 0 New Zealand Napier 2009 84* 1 1 West Indies Gros Islet 2009 46* 2 1 Australia Nagpur 2009 124 1 1 Bangladesh Dhaka 2010 101* 0 0 Sri Lanka Mumbai 2011 91* 1 0 England Hyderabad 2011 87* 1 1 Sri Lanka Adelaide 2012 58* 2 0 Pakistan Chennai 2012 113* 0 0 Pakistan Delhi 2013 36 1 1 Sri Lanka Port of Spain 2013 45* 1 3 South Africa Indore 2015 92* 3 1 West Indies North Sound 2017 78* 0 1

Twenty20 Internationals:0

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Tests:

First wicket-keeper to lead India in Test cricket.

Only the eighth Indian captain to start his captaincy stint with a win (against South Africa at Kanpur in April 2008).

Only the second Indian captain (after Sourav Ganguly) to win his first Test both at home and abroad. He led India for the first time in an overseas Test against New Zealand at Hamilton in March 2009, which the visitors won by 10 wickets.

Holds the Indian record of most wicket-keeping dismissals in Tests -- 294.

The only Indian wicketkeeper to score 4,000 runs and effect 200 dismissals.

Has played more Tests than any other player (60) performing the dual duty of captaining the side as well as donning the wicket-keeping gloves.

Under his captaincy, India became the first team in Test history to make successful fourth innings chase in three consecutive Tests.

He is the first Indian captain to win a Test match on New Zealand soil in 33 years when he led India to 10-wicket win at Hamilton in March 2009. Before him, Sunil Gavaskar had won a Test at New Zealand soil way back in January 1976.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India scored 387/4 in the fourth innings of the Chennai Test to beat England -- their second highest successful fourth innings chase in Test cricket.

Led India to number one position in ICC rankings in Test cricket for the first time -- in December 2009.

One-Day Internationals:

Only the third wicket-keeper to lead India in a one-day international after Syed Kirmani (one match) and Rahul Dravid (5 matches).

His innings of 183 not out, against Sri Lanka at Jaipur in October 2005, is the HIGHEST ever by a wicket-keeper in ODIs.

Holds the record of scoring the fastest hundred by an Indian wicket-keeper in ODIs (off 85 balls against Sri Lanka at Jaipur in October 2005).

Holds the record of scoring maximum hundreds by an Indian wicket-keeper with nine hundreds (including one hundred scored for Asia XI).

His career average of 50.57 is the second highest by an Indian after Virat Kohli's 59.33 (minimum qualification: 500 career runs).

Led India to 9 consecutive wins between November 2008 and February 2009 -- an Indian record.

Captained India to 2011 World Cup win.

First Asian and only the third captain to win 100 ODIs (after Allan Border and Ricky Ponting).

Finished a successful chase in ODIs with a six on as many as nine occasions -- most by any batsman.

First Indian to hit 200 sixes in ODIs.

Most runs in ODIs when batting at No 6 or lower (5,155.)

Out of the 51 instances when Dhoni emained not out in a chase in an ODI, India woṇ 50 and lost only one.

The 47 not outs by Dhoni are the most by any player in successful chases in ODIs.

Holds the record of most dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in an ODI (6) and in a ODI career (444)./li>

No one has made more stumpings than Dhoni in ODIs (123) and in all international cricket (195).

Twenty20 Internationals:

First captain to win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, in South Africa in 2007.

First player to captain in 50 Twenty20 Internationals.

Most matches as captain in T20Is (72)

After getting a duck in his debut innings, Dhoni played 84 consecutive innings without ever getting out for a duck again -- the longest such streak in this format.

International cricket:

Most runs in international cricket when batting at No 6 or lower (10,628)

Most (142) unbeaten knocks in international cricket (Tests + ODIs + T20Is)

Captained India in 332 matches across all formats (Tests, ODIs & T20Is) -- the most by any player in cricket history. Ricky Ponting is second with 324 matches.

Holds the record of most wicket-keeping dismissals by an Indian in all three formats -- Tests (294), ODIs (444) and T20Is (91).

Miscellaneous:

Only captain to win all three ICC trophies -- ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup.