You will always be my captain: Kohli to Dhoni one more time

August 16, 2020 23:29 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Tributes continue to pour in for Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the game's governing body ICC saying that the former India skipper ‘inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed’.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening. A terse post on his Instagram page read, 'consider me retired'.

"You will always be my captain," said India skipper Virat Kohli to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Sunday, expressing gratitude for the 'friendship and belief' that he got from the talismanic senior.

In a nearly minute-long video posted on the BCCI's official Twitter handle, Kohli said Dhoni's retirement is that rare moment in his life when he doesn't have enough words to express his thoughts.

"Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus," Kohli said.

Dhoni and Kohli shared a visibly comfortable equation even after the latter took over the leader's mantle and both spoke highly of each other.

"We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding because we have always played for the same roles, same goals, which was to make the team win," he said.

"It's been a pleasure playing under you, alongside you. You showed belief in me, which I would always be grateful for. I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain," he signed off.

I salute you Lt Col MS Dhoni, says Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian men's cricket team congratulated Dhoni on a glowing international career and asked the former skipper to entertain in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

"An Independence Day sunset ending with a glittering career. One of the true Badshah of the sport. What amazed me about MS was his calmness and his composure and handling extreme pressure and criticism. As a leader and captain, well he can sit on Mount Everest with that kind of achievement. Multiple World Cups, Champions Trophy, number one Test team in the world, IPL titles, Champions League, you name it and he has got it," Shastri said in a video posted by the official handle of the BCCI.

" Do continue to enthrall us during the IPL MS. I salute you Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni," he added.