Have you met Dhoni? Tell us!

August 17, 2020 10:28 IST

IMAGE: It was under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy that India enjoyed some of its most successful moments in cricketing history. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's arrival changed the face of Indian cricket -- as the wicket-keeper made an instant impression with spectacular power-hitting prowess.

Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004, was a fan's delight with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game and astute leadership qualities.

It was under his captaincy that India enjoyed some of its most successful moments in cricketing history.

It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain till date to have won all three ICC trophies.

He also guided India to the No 1 ranking in Test cricket in 2009 where the team stayed for over 600 days. Dhoni led India to victory in 21 home Test matches, the most by an Indian captain.

He certainly leaves behind big boots to fill and a big void in Indian cricket that certainly seems impossible to fill.

Dhoni holds the record for most international matches as captain (332). The man renowned for his razor-sharp glovework, Dhoni has registered 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicketkeeper.

