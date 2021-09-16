These Knights are all set for IPL!

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell with teammate Tim Seifert. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell is all geared up for the second leg of the IPL, starting on September 19, as he departed for the UAE on Thursday.

Russell along with fellow Knights Sunil Narine and Tim Seifert boarded the flight for the gulf nation after taking part in the Caribbean Premier League.

"KKR fans, I am ready. Are you ready?" says Russell, also popularly known as 'Dre Russ', in the video posted by KKR on Instagram.



KKR will need to stage a magical recovery in the IPL second leg, after managing just two wins from seven games in the first half of the IPL held in India earlier this year.



Russell scored 163 runs from seven games while taking seven wickets, and Narine managed just three wickets from four games.