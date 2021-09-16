News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » These Knights are all set for IPL!

These Knights are all set for IPL!

By Rediff Cricket
September 16, 2021 12:40 IST
IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell with teammate Tim Seifert. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell is all geared up for the second leg of the IPL, starting on September 19, as he departed for the UAE on Thursday.

 

Russell along with fellow Knights Sunil Narine and Tim Seifert boarded the flight for the gulf nation after taking part in the Caribbean Premier League.

"KKR fans, I am ready. Are you ready?" says Russell, also popularly known as 'Dre Russ', in the video posted by KKR on Instagram.

KKR will need to stage a magical recovery in the IPL second leg, after managing just two wins from seven games in the first half of the IPL held in India earlier this year.

Russell scored 163 runs from seven games while taking seven wickets, and Narine managed just three wickets from four games.

Rediff Cricket
'Go for the Kill!' Sanju tells Royals
'IPL in UAE will level the playing field for T20 WC'
Limited spectators to be allowed at IPL matches in UAE
'I have never been comfortable in my skin'
RCB's Chahal 'pumped up' for IPL after T20 WC axing
The Cricketers Ravi Shastri Rates Highly
Guj cabinet: Nitin Patel may go, new faces likely
