News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'IPL in UAE will level the playing field for T20 World Cup'

'IPL in UAE will level the playing field for T20 World Cup'

Last updated on: September 15, 2021 18:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell says the UAE leg of the IPL will be the ideal preparation for Australia's players ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell bats against Kolkata Knight Riders during the first phase of the Indian Premier League, in April.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell bats against Kolkata Knight Riders during the first phase of the Indian Premier League, in April. Photograph: BCCI

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes having the Indian Premier League in the UAE will level the playing field "a fair bit" in the T20 World Cup, to be held at the same venue next month.

 

The IPL will resume on September 19 in the UAE, after being suspended in May due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, which led to multiple cases inside its bio-bubble.

It will be followed by the T20 World Cup, from October 17.

"The tournament being in UAE probably levels the playing field a little bit," Maxwell, who plays for Royal Challenger Bangalore in the IPL, told icc-cricket.com.

"Probably makes it a little bit easier for there not to be as much of a home ground advantage. For the IPL to be there, to have a lot of international players that are potentially going to be in that World Cup over there playing, I think, it's probably levelled the playing field a fair bit."

Australia's top players, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins, have not competed in the last few months and will be back in action at the IPL.

Maxwell said the IPL stint will help the preparation of the Australian players.

"The fact we've got a lot of guys going over for the IPL as a preparation, get a few games in those conditions, it's going to do wonders for our batters," he said.

"Our bowlers are going to be up and firing by the time the tournament starts. I can assure you everyone is looking forward to hitting the ground running over there."

Australia will have to battle it out against defending champions West Indies, world number one England and South Africa in a tough group in the Super 12 stage.

With their key players missing, Australia suffered 1-5 series defeats against the West Indies and Bangladesh, but Maxwell is confident they'll manage a better performance at the big competition.

Talking about Australia's chances at the World Cup, Maxwell said: "I think they're very good. When this team comes together, I think we'll slip straight back into us being in a great position.

"We're all looking forward to it. You look through our line-up; we've got a team full of match-winners and guys that on their day can take the game away from the opposition.”

Asked about the draw in the T20 World Cup, he said: "There are no weak teams in this World Cup and we know that. We know we've also got a very good chance of beating everyone on our day. Both groups are going to be tough; it doesn't matter.

"If we play our best, I feel that's going to be good enough on the day. I think we'll be focusing solely on what we can do every game and hopefully, that is good enough at the end of the day."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'First match will set the tone for Delhi Capitals'
'First match will set the tone for Delhi Capitals'
Limited spectators to be allowed at IPL matches in UAE
Limited spectators to be allowed at IPL matches in UAE
Why India's bowling attack is so tough to face...
Why India's bowling attack is so tough to face...
IPL: This Aussie pacer relishes bowling in the 'death'
IPL: This Aussie pacer relishes bowling in the 'death'
Air India comes full circle with Tatas bidding for it
Air India comes full circle with Tatas bidding for it
Maha ATS says Delhi terror suspect had ties to Dawood
Maha ATS says Delhi terror suspect had ties to Dawood
India slams Pak, OIC for raising Kashmir at UNHRC
India slams Pak, OIC for raising Kashmir at UNHRC

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Bumrah-Sanjana All Smiles in Quarantine

Bumrah-Sanjana All Smiles in Quarantine

'Go for the Kill!' Sanju tells Royals

'Go for the Kill!' Sanju tells Royals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances