Limited spectators to be allowed at IPL matches in UAE

IMAGE: It will be the first time since 2019 when fans will be allowed to attend the IPL games. Photograph: BCCI

Limited spectators will be allowed into the stadiums when the second leg of the Indian Premier League starts in the UAE this weekend.

The 14th edition of IPL, which was suspended midway in May due to COVID-19 cases in its bio bubble, will resume from Sunday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



"This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to COVID-19 situation," the IPL said in a statement on Wednesday.



"Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the COVID protocols and UAE government regulations," it added.



It will be the first time since 2019 when fans will be allowed to attend the IPL games.



Last year, the league was played behind closed doors in the UAE while the first half of the 2021 edition was also played inside a strict bio-bubble.



Although the league organisers did not specify the exact number of fans who would be let in but sources said their presence would be 50 per cent of the stadium capacity.



"Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net," the league organisers said.