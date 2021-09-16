News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Maharashtra minister miffed with Gavaskar over non-utilisation of Mumbai plot

Maharashtra minister miffed with Gavaskar over non-utilisation of Mumbai plot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 16, 2021 09:57 IST
IMAGE: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad expressed disappointment over Sunil Gavaskar not utilising the plot in Mumbai, where a cricket academy has been proposed, even after 30 years of allotment. Photograph: BCCI

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar should utilise a government plot allotted to him in Mumbai by setting up a cricket academy and maintained in the past he had thought of taking back the prime piece of land.

 

In a series of tweets, Awhad expressed disappointment over Gavaskar not utilising the plot, where a cricket academy has been proposed, even after 30 years of allotment.

"I had almost taken the decision to cancel the allotment of the 2,000 sq metre plot located in Bandra (East). Despite such a huge size and prime location, the proposed cricket academy has not yet come there. I did not cancel the allotment because of Gavaskar's stature  and his great contribution to the game," said the minister.

The plot was given to him for setting up a cricket academy and he should utilise it for that, he said.

"I was ready to take the plot back along with MHADA (state-run housing agency) and utilise it for some good purpose," Awhad said.

The housing ministry will write to people concerned and take the matter to its logical end, he said.

"Had it not been #sunilgavaskar as the housing minister, (I) would have cancelled the allotment I m one who used to c god in #SunilGavaskar," Awhad tweeted on late Wednesday night.

"Now at least he should make the best out of the plot. Can't forget the day he was clean bowled by #PhilipsDefraitis and I left the stadium crying," he added.

MHADA (Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority) had leased the land to a trust started by Gavaskar for a cricket academy in 1986, but no headway has been made on the project.

The plot has been allotted to the Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
