'The wait is over....' Gujarat Titans declare!

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans has finally revealed their jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, set to kick off on March 22.

With a tweet from their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, GT fans were treated to a glimpse of the team's latest gear.

"The wait is over! Here's unveiling our latest gear ahead of the TATA IPL 2024 season!," announced GT.

The IPL's 17th season is poised to commence on March 22, featuring a thrilling opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

One of the early highlights of the season promises to be the clash between last year's runners-up, Gujarat Titans, and the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, set to take place on March 24 at Ahmedabad.