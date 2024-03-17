News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: Kohli back in India; set to join RCB camp!

IPL 2024: Kohli back in India; set to join RCB camp!

March 17, 2024 16:27 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli arrives back in India on Sunday. Photograph: Star Sports/X

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on Sunday returned to India, following the birth of his son Akaay, and is set to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's training camp ahead of IPL 2024.

Kohli had opted out of the India vs England Test series citing personal reasons. Later on, it was announced that the break was taken so that the batting star could be present for the birth of his son in the UK.

"@imVkohli HAS ARRIVED ...and that moment is here! The Red King is back in India, ready to start his #IPLonStar campaign on March 22 v CSK," IPL broadcaster Star Sports tweeted.

 

"Get ready to cheer for the King and groove to some Kingly beats as Star Sports' new anthem - Kohli Calling has dropped on all platforms. And tune in only to Star Sports (as always!) for 'all things Kohli' this IPL."

The batter landed in Mumbai on Sunday, and he is expected to join RCB's training camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore this week ahead of start of IPL 2024.

Despite his brilliance for the side over the years, RCB are still yet to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

Kohli aggregated 639 runs in last year's IPL at an average of 53 at a strike rate of 139, with two centuries and six fifties.

RCB take on champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match in Chennai on Friday, March 22.

