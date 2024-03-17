IPL 2024: Meet Mumbai Indians' new 'Malinga'?

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan with MI bowling coach Lasith Malinga. Photograph and Video: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Ishan Kishan left everyone in splits with his comical impersonation of Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Lasith Malinga during the team's IPL training session at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.



Kishan copied Malinga's hairstyle by donning a blue wig before he also tried to mimic the Sri Lankan great's slingy bowling action.

"Malinga banne ka tareeka bohot kezual hai Ishan Bhai (Ishan, that's is a very casual effort to impersonate Malinga)," Mumbai Indians captioned the Instagram video.

Kishan will be aiming to make a statement with the bat in IPL 2024 after his controversial exclusion from the Indian team's contracts list following his move not to play Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand.



A good showing with the bat will also put the young left-hander in contention for the T20 World Cup in June.