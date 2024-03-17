News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: Captain Shreyas Iyer joins KKR

IPL 2024: Captain Shreyas Iyer joins KKR

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 17, 2024 10:36 IST
IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer makes a stylist entry at KKR's team hotel on Saturday. Photographs: KKR/Instagram

In a big boost for Kolkata Knight Riders, captain Shreyas Iyer joined the KKR camp on Saturday ahead of IPL 2024.

 

Iyer will be itching to get back to action after he missed the entire IPL 2023 last year because of a back injury.



This year too, his participation in the first few matches is doubtful because of the back trouble after he didn’t take to the field on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha recently.

However, KKR are confident their skipper will soon join the practice sessions this week and lead the team in their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23.

"Kolkata, it’s time. I have come," KKR captioned the Instagram post.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

