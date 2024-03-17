News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: The Kiwis Have Arrived!

IPL 2024: The Kiwis Have Arrived!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 17, 2024 10:22 IST
IMAGE: CSK's Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell click a selfie. Photograph: CSK/Instagram

With just a few days left for IPL 2024 to kick-off, the New Zealand trio of Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra landed in Chennai on Saturday to join their team Chennai Super Kings.

 

The three Kiwi players were involved in New Zealand's two-Test series against Australia at home.

"Now that’s a good night! Happy Dencoming, @mitchsantner @dazmitchell47 @rachinravindra," CSK captioned the Instagram post.

CSK led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be aiming to successfully defend their IPL title and also bag a record sixth IPL triumph.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

