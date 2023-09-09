News
Pakistan's unchanged XI set to conquer India

Pakistan's unchanged XI set to conquer India

Source: PTI
September 09, 2023 21:16 IST
Pakistan

IMAGE: Pakistan will enter the match against India with a four-pronged pace attack that includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf. Photograph: ICC/X (formerly Twitter)

Gearing up for their Asia Cup Super 4 match against India here on Sunday, Pakistan retained the playing XI that did the duty against Bangladesh at Lahore.

In their Super 4 opener on Wednesday, Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets, and another win over India here will place them firmly on the way to the summit clash on September 17.

 

Pakistan will enter the match against India with a four-pronged pace attack that includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf.

The spin department will be marshalled by vice-captain and leg-spinner Shadab Khan with the support of part-time off-spinners Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The league game between the two sides was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan playing XI vs India: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Babar on why Pakistan start as favourites vs India
Can India quell Pakistan's hostile pace challenge?
Check Out Yashasvi Jaiswal's New Home
Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?
READ: Key highlights of G20 New Delhi declaration
Kin of mob lynching victims to get compensation in MP
G20 leaders' spouses savour street food, millet dishes
Gill reveals India's game plan against Pakistan!

SKY needs 'tiny mind switch' to succeed in ODIs: AB

