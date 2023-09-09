SKY needs 'tiny mind switch' to succeed in ODI cricket: AB de Villiers

'He plays in a similar manner to how I used to play, but in ODIs, he hasn't cracked it yet.'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav averages a poor 24.33 in ODIs, with only two half-centuries in 24 innings with a strike-rate of 101.38. Photograph: BCCI

Former South African captain A B de Villiers believes that India's T20 batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav needs a slight tweak in his mindset in order to replicate his success in the 50-over format.

The World No 1 in shortest format, who has managed to hold onto his spot in India's squad for the upcoming World Cup, averages a poor 24.33 in ODIs, with only two half-centuries in 24 innings with a strike-rate of 101.38.



Suryakumar himself has referred to his batting stats in One-Day Internationals as 'really bad'.





The Mumbai right-hander, who has modelled his batting in de Villiers 360-degree hitting style, has found a fan in the South African legend.



"You guys know I am a big fan (of Surya). He plays in a similar manner to how I used to play, but in ODIs, he hasn't cracked it yet," the South African said on his YouTube channel AB de Villiers 360.



"It is a tiny little mind switch that he's got to make, and he's got all the ability and capabilities that he needs to do that," he added.



"I am very relieved to see SKY in the World Cup squad, I'm very happy about it. I hope he gets this opportunity in this World Cup. Looking at the balance of the Indian squad, he might not start, but a World Cup is a long tournament. So let's see what happens then."

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was not picked for the World Cup despite a superior record in ODIs as compared to Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Asked about Sanju Samson's exclusion from the World Cup squad, de Villiers said: "I don't have to say much about him. We know what he's capable of."



"I have been on the receiving end for RCB, watching him score 92 not out at the Chinnaswamy (stadium in Bengaluru). The ball was flying all over the place. He has also got the conventional cricket game and technique where he plays with a straight bat, plays the ball nicely. He has got a good pull and hook shot.



"He has got everything in his bag. It's all in the mind and it's a matter of adapting to ODI and gameplans and the World Cup and the pressure thereof. So yes, two great players," he said.



Playing the World Cup at home will put Team India under huge pressure and De Villiers' mantra for Rohit Sharma and Co is to "go fearless" in their bid to replicate the 2011 success.



"I think India's squad is incredible, really, really strong. The only worry I have for India is playing at home. They played in India, they won. There will be huge pressure. That's the only big obstacle in my opinion.



"But if they can get rid of that and just free themselves up, I see no problem for India. Control what you can control. But go fearless.



"Fearless is the word I am looking for the Indian squad. If they can do that, they will go a long way and most probably lift that trophy," he said.



Two-time champions India begin their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.