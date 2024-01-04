23 wickets to start 2024! Records tumble on chaotic Day One

IMAGE: In a see-saw opening day which saw 23 wickets fall, both India and South Africa began the New Year on a rocky note. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

During an action-packed day one of second Test between India and South Africa, a total of 23 wickets fell, which is the second highest number of wickets falling on day one of a Test.

On the first day at Cape Town, South Africa elected to bat first but was dismissed within a single session. Next up, India started out way better, but a late batting collapse saw them get all out as well. Later in their third innings, the Proteas lost three wickets.

The most wickets during the first day of a Test was during an Australia versus England Test back in 1902, when 25 wickets fell on the first day itself.

The highest-ever wickets falling on a single day of a Test match was during the first Test between England and Australia back in 1888.

India also became the first-ever country to lose six wickets in a row without scoring a run. India was 153/4 at one point. But within the next 10 balls, India was bundled out for 153.

Joint highest number of ducks!

During their innings, India recorded a total of six ducks, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna getting out for a duck, recording the joint-highest number of ducks in a single Test innings by a team.

Pakistan (against West Indies at Karachi in 1980), South Africa (against India in Ahmedabad in 1996), Bangladesh (against West Indies in Dhaka back in 2002), and New Zealand (against Pakistan back in 2018 at Dubai) are among other teams to do so.

Coming to the match, South Africa elected to bat first and was bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits.

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets.

In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs.

Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA.

Later in their second innings, SA ended the day at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36n.o) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket.