December 09, 2020 09:40 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter

As 2020 approaches its end, Twitter India shared posts -- with the hashtag #ThisHappened202 -- recapping some big happenings of this whirlwind year.

It turns out that a tweet by Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli -- where they revealed they were expecting their first child -- was the most liked tweet of the year.

On August 27, Anu and Chikoo took to Instagram and Twitter to announce 'And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021'.