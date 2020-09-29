News
Anushka: Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady

By Rediff Cricket
September 29, 2020 09:49 IST
Anushka Sharma

 
Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched a super over thriller against the Mumbai Indians on Monday. With this win, RCB registered its second win of the IPL 2020.

Both teams scored 201 runs in the allotted 20 overs which took the match into the Super Over.

In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians posted 7 runs with the loss of 1 wicket. Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers chased it down with ease at the Dubai International Stadium.

Anushka Sharma was ecstatic about her husband's team victory. Anu also gave us glimpses of Kohli and his team members celebrating the win.

'Phew! Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady. What a team this one,' Anu, who is pregnant with her first child, exclaimed.

Anushka Sharma

The actress is currently in Dubai with her husband as RCB hope to win its maiden IPL title.

Rediff Cricket
Print this article

