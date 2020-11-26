News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Wanted to be with my wife for birth of our first child

SEE: Wanted to be with my wife for birth of our first child

Source: PTI
November 26, 2020 22:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in early January

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in early January. Photograph: Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli, who will be on paternity leave after the first Test on December 17, said that he had communicated his decision to return to India to the selection committee in advance.

 

"The decision was made before the selection meeting that I will be flying back before the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that there was a quarantine period both ways.

 

"I wanted to be back in time to be with my wife for the birth of our first child. It is very, very special and a beautiful moment in our lives and that was the reason for my decision that was communicated to the selectors," he said.

Kohli and Anushka are expecting their first child in early January.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli questions ICC over change of WTC points system
Kohli questions ICC over change of WTC points system
Wrestlers Bajrang and Sangeeta are now man and wife
Wrestlers Bajrang and Sangeeta are now man and wife
Naples grieves over death of adoptive son Maradona
Naples grieves over death of adoptive son Maradona
No absolute freedom of speech under Constitution: CJI
No absolute freedom of speech under Constitution: CJI
Lack of clarity over Rohit's injury: Kohli
Lack of clarity over Rohit's injury: Kohli
26/11: 12 yrs on, Pak fails to nab 19 LeT terrorists
26/11: 12 yrs on, Pak fails to nab 19 LeT terrorists
Oxford vaccine safe, Indian trials on: Serum Institute
Oxford vaccine safe, Indian trials on: Serum Institute

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

India to monitor Shami, Bhumrah's workload

India to monitor Shami, Bhumrah's workload

Lack of clarity over Rohit's injury: Kohli

Lack of clarity over Rohit's injury: Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use