SEE: Wanted to be with my wife for birth of our first child

November 26, 2020 22:49 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in early January. Photograph: Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli, who will be on paternity leave after the first Test on December 17, said that he had communicated his decision to return to India to the selection committee in advance.

"The decision was made before the selection meeting that I will be flying back before the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that there was a quarantine period both ways.

"I wanted to be back in time to be with my wife for the birth of our first child. It is very, very special and a beautiful moment in our lives and that was the reason for my decision that was communicated to the selectors," he said.

Kohli and Anushka are expecting their first child in early January.