Will Punjab Kings Surprise Us This IPL?

Punjab Kings are back for IPL 2024, with their sights set on finally winning their first championship.

PBKS addressed their weak death bowling with Harshal Patel to team up with Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. This trio, along with Sam Curran, should tighten things up in the final overs. The new signing Chris Woakes will be another option.

While the bowling looks strong, the middle order has some holes. They lost M Shahrukh Khan and haven't seen much from Prabhsimran Singh. Jitesh Sharma, their finisher, will be key, but overall, the batting heavily relies on Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

The bowling attack looks good on paper, but questions remain about Rabada's form.

Backups like Rilee Rossouw and Nathan Ellis are there, but PBKS will need their stars to be in top form.

Fitting all their overseas players can also be tricky. They may have to bench someone like Sikandar Raza.

Key Players to Watch

Harshal Patel

Harshal brings a potent combination of skills, making him a nightmare for batsmen in the middle and death overs.

He boasts an impressive arsenal of 24 different slower balls! This variety in pace and length makes him incredibly difficult to predict, keeping batsmen on their toes throughout his spell.

With Patel's mastery of the death overs, Punjab has a bowling lineup capable of restricting any batting order.

Shikhar Dhawan

The IPL's second-highest run-scorer of all time brings immense experience and batting prowess to PBKS. Dhawan's ability to provide flying starts alongside Jonny Bairstow will be crucial for setting up strong totals. While his experience is invaluable, Dhawan's recent form raises questions.

Arshdeep Singh

The lone regular Indian international in the squad. PBKS will rely heavily on Arshdeep's accuracy and pace, especially during the death overs. After claiming 17 wickets in 14 matches last season, Arshdeep aims to continue his upward trajectory and become a key weapon for Punjab Kings in 2024.

Rilee Rossouw

The South African batter brings firepower to PBKS' middle order. Known for his aggressive strokeplay, he can dismantle bowling attacks at any stage. A T20 veteran across the globe, Rossouw thrives under pressure, making him a valuable asset when called upon.

Punjab Kings only reached the playoffs twice, with a solitary runners-up finish in 2014.

Punjab Kings

Batters

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan

Wicket-keepers

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Bowlers

Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Harshal Patel